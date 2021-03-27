2A Baseball: Mark Morris shuts out Woodland in first game back on the dirt

WOODLAND — If the players on the Mark Morris baseball roster think the wait since their last game — 695 days, to be exact — was long, they’ve got nothing on their first-year head coach, who finally got to make his skippers’ debut for his alma mater.
“I have been waiting for this day since I was about five years old,” Brock Myklebust said. “I’ve wanted to coach longer than I’ve wanted to play. I’m glad I finally got the opportunity to do it, the sun was shining, and we got the W. It was a good day.”
Myklebust, who played for the Monarchs less than a decade ago was hired to replace longtime skipper Greg Bussell back in November. Since then, he had far from a normal first preseason, capped off by five total practices between the end of football last week and their first ballgame Saturday. But his Monarchs looked neither rusty nor unprepared in a 7-0 shutout of Woodland.
“I’ve told these guys it’s a moving target, we’ve got to be flexible with the schedule,” Myklebust said. “But they had the mindset of, ‘We’re going to play today. It might get canceled tomorrow, I want to get out and play.’”
It came down to pitching Saturday, and for the Monarchs, that started with Stephen Hammergren. The sophomore, who Myklebust said would have played varsity as a freshman had there been a season last year, earned the opening-day start. Then, after two walks and a wild pitch put a pair of Beavers in scoring position, he struck out the side to keep them off the board.
That turned out to be how Hammergren’s entire outing would go. The sophomore walked four and had an error on a pickoff, but only allowed one ball in play on an infield single and struck out nine batters in three innings of work.
“That’s his first outing as a varsity Mark Morris Monarch, and I’ll take it,” Myklebust said. “He’s been playing travel ball, so we can extend him a little bit more than other guys. He threw under what we needed to and he competed. It was great for a sophomore performance.”
After Hammergren’s day was done, Myklebust turned to his bullpen, and a parade of Monarchs combined to see the game out in dominant fashion. Tristan Warden, Jaden Anderson, Langston Bartell, and Jamison Watson all took turns on the hill. All four pitched an inning, and the Beavers couldn’t touch any of them.
Mark Morris’ five pitchers combined to finish with 15 strikeouts and only allow two base hits — both of the weak infield variety. Woodland wasn’t able to hit a ball to the outfield until the very last batter of the game flew out to center.
“We got some older guys innings, some younger guys innings, and altogether it was a great performance by the pitching staff,” Myklebust said.
For Woodland, Mickey Woodward got the start and countered Hammergren’s velocity with curveball after curveball, smiling the whole way as he kept the Monarchs off balance. Mark Morris was able to take advantage of a couple Beaver mistakes in the top of the first, though, with Bartell reaching on one error and scoring on a second.
Woodward threw five innings for Woodland, striking out three allowing a pair of runs. But while Mark Morris’ bullpen was able to keep the door shut, Woodland’s opened it, and the Monarchs pounced at the plate with a pair of crooked numbers.
Senior Jared Noel went 2-for-3 on the day for Mark Morris with a pair of doubles, two RBIs, and a run scored.
“He’s definitely a senior leader,” Myklebust said. “Guys look up to him. He came in with a chip on his shoulder. His sophomore year when he was on varsity he didn’t get a whole lot of innings, and last year with COVID. This year, he’s stepped in.”
While Noel was providing the power, the Monarchs put together a running attack that the Beavers couldn’t contain. In the top of the sixth, after Noel made it 3-0 with his second double of the game and Jamison Watson had walked on a wild pitch, the Monarchs had runners on first and third with one out. Watson took off for second to draw a throw, and Daymon Gressetts’ throw down sailed high. Noel scored easily, and Watson just kept going, wheeling all the way around third and sliding home to push the lead to 5-0.
Mark Morris scored again in the top of the seventh, at which point Woodland skipper Joseph Brown turned back to Woodward, who got two more outs with runners in scoring position to get the Beavers back in the dugout.
“Mickey was Mickey,” Brown said. “He does his thing; you can’t rattle him. He was very efficient with his pitches. It’s one of those performances that you’re disappointed he gets the loss. He very well could have gotten the W if circumstances had gone a little differently.”
Mark Morris (1-0) is set to play at Hudson’s Bay on Monday. Woodland (0-1) has Monday off, and is scheduled to to host the Trappers in a doubleheader on Wednesday.