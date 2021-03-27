2A Baseball: Mark Morris shuts out Woodland in first game back on the dirt

That turned out to be how Hammergren’s entire outing would go. The sophomore walked four and had an error on a pickoff, but only allowed one ball in play on an infield single and struck out nine batters in three innings of work.

“That’s his first outing as a varsity Mark Morris Monarch, and I’ll take it,” Myklebust said. “He’s been playing travel ball, so we can extend him a little bit more than other guys. He threw under what we needed to and he competed. It was great for a sophomore performance.”

After Hammergren’s day was done, Myklebust turned to his bullpen, and a parade of Monarchs combined to see the game out in dominant fashion. Tristan Warden, Jaden Anderson, Langston Bartell, and Jamison Watson all took turns on the hill. All four pitched an inning, and the Beavers couldn’t touch any of them.

Mark Morris’ five pitchers combined to finish with 15 strikeouts and only allow two base hits — both of the weak infield variety. Woodland wasn’t able to hit a ball to the outfield until the very last batter of the game flew out to center.

“We got some older guys innings, some younger guys innings, and altogether it was a great performance by the pitching staff,” Myklebust said.