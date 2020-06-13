2A/3A Boys Golf: Fall golfers find out someday never comes

Hix played golf all four years of high school, transferring to Woodland at the start of his junior year. He said he was honored to be tabbed as a captain this year and was eager to show what a Beaver can do on the big stage.

“I wanted to go to State and shoot par. Just to see what would happen there. I can’t now,” Hix said.

During league play the Beavers downed a talented Ridgefield team but then fell just behind the Spudders’ pace at the District tournament. Still, with junior Gage Pilot and freshman Dane Huddleston also holding tickets to the State tournament that never was, Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder believed his team could have wound up on the leaderboard.

If only there had been one.

“I really felt like all of our guys had a good chance to qualify for the second day at State,” Blackwelder said. “Dane had been going head to head with Ridgefield’s number one so I felt pretty good about that matchup.”

R.A. Long had one player making plans to play Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane at the 2A State tournament this spring as well. Noah Gilchrist, a junior, shot a 76 on the second day of the District tournament in order to qualify for the big dance.