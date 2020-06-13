2A/3A Boys Golf: Fall golfers find out someday never comes

For most boys golfers in Southwest Washington there’s nothing particularly strange about a big break in the middle of the season.
The sport is unique in this area because most boys golf seasons begin in the fall and then go on hiatus until spring when the championship rounds are held. So the legends of the fall are used to putting their clubs away over winter with a gentleman’s agreement to finish what they started when the flowers finally bloom again.
But this year that bond was broken by a virulent force.
In golf, there is always supposed to be the promise of another shot, another hole, or another round on another day. Except for the prep players who lost their shot at the State tournament this year due to COVID-19. For those players, particularly the seniors on the circuit, there will be no recourse.
In Woodland there are three Beavers who had to let their woods grow moss after qualifying for the State tournament at the District tournament last fall. Of that trio, Donovan Hix was the lone senior and he quickly became resigned to the fact that circumstances weren’t going to return to normal in time to get in a final 18-holes.
“Although things are already starting to open back up, we can’t redo a season. There’s just not enough time,” Hix explained way back during Phase 1. “I was really frustrated that day when we found out. I didn’t play for two or three months. I was so frustrated about it being canceled.”
Hix played golf all four years of high school, transferring to Woodland at the start of his junior year. He said he was honored to be tabbed as a captain this year and was eager to show what a Beaver can do on the big stage.
“I wanted to go to State and shoot par. Just to see what would happen there. I can’t now,” Hix said.
During league play the Beavers downed a talented Ridgefield team but then fell just behind the Spudders’ pace at the District tournament. Still, with junior Gage Pilot and freshman Dane Huddleston also holding tickets to the State tournament that never was, Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder believed his team could have wound up on the leaderboard.
If only there had been one.
“I really felt like all of our guys had a good chance to qualify for the second day at State,” Blackwelder said. “Dane had been going head to head with Ridgefield’s number one so I felt pretty good about that matchup.”
R.A. Long had one player making plans to play Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane at the 2A State tournament this spring as well. Noah Gilchrist, a junior, shot a 76 on the second day of the District tournament in order to qualify for the big dance.
“This was his breakout year. He came in as a freshman and he was pretty good. Really he was geared to make it as a sophomore and kind of stubbed his toe the second day at Lewis River at District,” R.A. long coach, Jim Nickerson, said. “I had him making the cut and finishing probably in the top 30. If he had a great State tournament maybe top 15.
Nickerson lamented the fact that Gilchrist lost the opportunity to gain experience that he could put to use next year. However, the Lumberjacks’ coach is confident that his charge will continue to find ways to stay primed for one more run as a senior.
“Lee Trevinio once said in order to be a good golfer you’ve got to move a lot of dirt, meaning you’ve got to hit a lot of balls. That’s what this kid does,” Nickerson said. “I’m just hoping that he can enjoy his senior year at this point. I think we could just put him on cruise control and he’ll be alright.”
In the 3A ranks the Hilanders wound up halfway between here and somewhere else before finding out there’d be no more school sanctioned tee times at all.
“We were caught in between. We do District in the fall and we come up in the spring and do the crossovers the week before the State tournament to get in it,” Pat Connors, Kelso golf coach, explained.
Last fall the Hilanders managed to qualify six golfers, the maximum allowed, for the Bi-District tournament. No Scotsman had a better shot at snagging hardware this spring than senior Trevor Hooper.
“He was one of our better players coming out of our district this last year in the fall,” Connors said. “He was obviously our scoring leader. I saw improvement and I was hoping he’d be a two-day State participant this year.”
The rest of Kelso’s hopefuls included the sophomore trio of Riley Kirk, Canyon Rader, and Kjell Guttormsen, along with freshman Gunnar Bert, and junior Kaden Martin. With those players still in the fold going forward Connors is hopeful for what the future may hold.
“We were excited about where we were at. We were gaining ground. But with only losing Trevor we’re still going to be pretty young. We’ll only have one senior again,” Connors said. “A lot of them are still, even during the pandemic, I’m seeing them filter back out there to the golf course and start working on their game again.”
