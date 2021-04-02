1B Softball: Vikings down Comets 21-14

MOSSYROCK — Two touchdowns ended up not being nearly enough for the Naselle softball team, which lost 21-14 to Mossyrock on Friday.

The two sides combined for 40 hits, and put up eight crooked numbers over six and a half innings.

Naselle struck for five runs in the top of the first, sending nine batters to the plate in the frame, but Mossyrock responded with its own nine-batter inning, kick-started by a Hailey Brooks leadoff homer, to make it 5-3.

Then in the second inning, Brooks left the yard again. For the rest of the day, the Comets wanted no part of the Mossyrock center fielder, putting her on intentionally four times.

While the Naselle bats went quiet for a bit after the first, Mossyrock added four runs in the second to take a 7-5 lead, and then tacked on another in the third.

The Comets struck for two in the fourth and three in the fifth to go into the stretch up 10-8, but the Vikings exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth, and never looked back.