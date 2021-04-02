 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1B Softball: Vikings down Comets 21-14
0 comments
alert

1B Softball: Vikings down Comets 21-14

{{featured_button_text}}
Softball Stock

A softball rests in the green grass after being launched over the fence during an area softball game.

 Jordan Nailon

MOSSYROCK — Two touchdowns ended up not being nearly enough for the Naselle softball team, which lost 21-14 to Mossyrock on Friday.

The two sides combined for 40 hits, and put up eight crooked numbers over six and a half innings.

Naselle struck for five runs in the top of the first, sending nine batters to the plate in the frame, but Mossyrock responded with its own nine-batter inning, kick-started by a Hailey Brooks leadoff homer, to make it 5-3.

Then in the second inning, Brooks left the yard again. For the rest of the day, the Comets wanted no part of the Mossyrock center fielder, putting her on intentionally four times.

While the Naselle bats went quiet for a bit after the first, Mossyrock added four runs in the second to take a 7-5 lead, and then tacked on another in the third.

The Comets struck for two in the fourth and three in the fifth to go into the stretch up 10-8, but the Vikings exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth, and never looked back.

Eight of Naselle’s nine starters finished with multiple hits. At the top of the order, Brynn Tarabochia came a homer shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two drive in. Two batters behind her, her sister Kyle Tarabochia went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Haley Eastham and Samantha Barbeau both added three-hit games for Naselle.

Brynn Tarabochia had a tough day in the pitcher’s circle, though, staying in for the entire game and giving up 21 runs on 18 hits and 10 walks — four intentional. She also struck out seven.

Naselle (1-1) is scheduled to go to Montesano for a doubleheader against the Bulldogs on April 8.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News