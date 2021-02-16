1B reckoning: Comets run over Mossyrock in season opener

NASELLE — Naselle’s season debut — twice delayed over the weekend due to snow — finally came, and the Comets took advantage of the chance to explode, taking down Mossyrock 46-0 in its first action since 2019 when they fell in the State championship game.

“They were hungry and they let it loose tonight,” Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said. “It was good to see.”

The Comets ran all over the Vikings to the tune of 289 yards and six rushing touchdowns, in a game that had went to a running clock midway through the third quarter. Naselle’s quarterback duo of Joey Strange — making his first career start — and Warren Wirkkala were an efficient 7-for-10, adding 90 more yards and a touchdown through the air.

But the win was marred somewhat by big injury on the Naselle sideline. After finding the end zone on his first three rushes of the game and racking up 148 yards on just four carries in the first half, sophomore running back Kolten Lindstrom went down on his first carry of the second half with an ankle injury. Eaton said Lindstrom stayed to watch the rest of the game from the stands, but did go to the emergency room from the field after the final whistle.