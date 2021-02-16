1B reckoning: Comets run over Mossyrock in season opener

NASELLE — Naselle’s season debut — twice delayed over the weekend due to snow — finally came, and the Comets took advantage of the chance to explode, taking down Mossyrock 46-0 in its first action since 2019 when they fell in the State championship game.
“They were hungry and they let it loose tonight,” Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said. “It was good to see.”
The Comets ran all over the Vikings to the tune of 289 yards and six rushing touchdowns, in a game that had went to a running clock midway through the third quarter. Naselle’s quarterback duo of Joey Strange — making his first career start — and Warren Wirkkala were an efficient 7-for-10, adding 90 more yards and a touchdown through the air.
But the win was marred somewhat by big injury on the Naselle sideline. After finding the end zone on his first three rushes of the game and racking up 148 yards on just four carries in the first half, sophomore running back Kolten Lindstrom went down on his first carry of the second half with an ankle injury. Eaton said Lindstrom stayed to watch the rest of the game from the stands, but did go to the emergency room from the field after the final whistle.
The injury meant that the Comets — who came into the game with just 10 players — had to run the rest of the way with just one player on the bench. Eaton noted that later in the third quarter, senior lineman Daniel Holt started cramping up, and for the rest of the game he had to rotate in and out to get tended to every few plays.
“They were all really tired, and some of them had little booboo things that were bothering them,” Eaton said. “I basically had to challenge them to suck it up and get through this, and play for each other because we only had nine so I only had one guy I could put in there for them. And they did.”
Going forward, should Lindstrom be out long-term, Eaton said the Comets may need to dip down to the middle school level and pull up an eighth grader to fill out the ranks. He said that he does have another high school student in the process of becoming eligible, but that they won’t be able to officially join the fray for another two weeks.
The day didn’t get off to a particularly auspicious start. After Naselle took the opening kickoff, Jimmy and Joey Strange mishandled the handoff on the Comets’ first play of the game, giving the ball right back to the Vikings.
On its next possession, the Naselle offense got rolling, and it didn’t stop until the whistle blew for halftime. Jimmy Strange got the onslaught started with a 52-yard touchdown run. Then Lindstrom got his hands on the ball for the first time, and 73 yards later, it was 16-0. His next carry only went 44 yards, but still ended up in the end zone.
Joey Strange got on the scoresheet with a 5-yard scramble, then Lindstrom made it a three touchdown day with a 25-yard scamper, pushing the score to 32-0 by halftime.
Coming out of the break, Joey Strange found Wirkkala for Naselle’s lone passing touchdown of the game, and the latter capped off the scoring with a 10-yard run down the stretch.
“The offense was running great in the first half, and when Kolten went out it was kind of a speed bump,” Eaton said. “But the defense played well the whole game.”
Wirkkala led that Comets' defensive effort with eight tackles, along with two fumble recoveries. Jimmy Strange had eight tackles from his linebacker spot, and George Wilson added a fumble recovery in the win.
The Comets will continue their season at Winlock next Saturday at 6 p.m.