1B Football: Comets rain hellfire on Northwest Christian

NASELLE — The goal line stopped the Naselle offense just about as the Northwest Christian defense did, as the Comets romped their way to the end zone early and often in a 76-0 beatdown on Saturday.
“It went real well,” Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said, in a bit of an understatement.
Naselle ran for 279 in the game on 13 carries — an average of 21.5 yards per rush — and was only limited to that much for two reasons. First of all, the Comets went ahead by 40 to trigger the running clock midway through the first half. And second, the goal line kept getting away.
Seven of the Comets’ 13 rushes went for touchdowns, meaning that more of their rushes were stopped by a referee's touchdown signal than by tackles.
Jimmy Strange started the scoring with a 2-yard run that capped off a drive. And even though that drive lasted only four-plays it was, according to Eaton, Naselle’s most established offensive output of the day.
The elder Strange added another 9-yard touchdown soon after, before his younger brother, Joey, got in on the scoring with an 18-yard dash.
Jimmy Strange added two more long runs, of 49 and 73 yards, and Joey added a 20-yard touchdown to cap off the Comets’ scoring in the first half.
“(Jimmy) was getting a little tired after his long runs, so we took him out a little bit,” Eaton said. “It was tough. He wanted to keep going in.”
Together, the Strange brothers combined for 191 yards and six touchdowns. Even more telling, the brother each had only one carry that did not reach the end zone.
Down in a seemingly bottomless hole at halftime and kicking off for the first time to start the second half, Northwest Christian decided to think outside the box a bit. The Wolverines decided the best way to stop the Naselle offense was to not give them the ball in the first place, so they went for an onside kick in hopes of retaining possession. Instead, Jason Harman picked up the pigskin at the 50-yard line and didn’t stop running until Naselle had six more points on the board.
And the onslaught continued.
Harman was also the beneficiary of the Comets’ lone passing touchdown, a 44-yard strike from quarterback Warren Wirkkala in the first half. Wirkkala finished the day 4-of-6 for 98 yards, lifting Naselle up to an insane 19.8 yards per play in the game.
Up so large, Eaton tried to shuffle around his 10-man roster to give different players chances to get their hands on the ball. One such Comet was guard Daniel Holt, who took advantage of his lone carry on a reverse to get into the scoring summary with a 40-yard run.
“We tried to juggle things around,” Eaton said. “We had Elmer Toftemark ready to play some running back. He was in there, but we scored before he could even (get the ball).”