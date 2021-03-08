 Skip to main content
1B Football: Comets rain hellfire on Northwest Christian
alert top story

1B Football: Comets rain hellfire on Northwest Christian

Stranger Things 2

Jimmy Strange gets loose for a big gain against Northwest Christian on Saturday, March 6, in Naselle in a 1B football contest. Strange ran the ball five times for 144 yards and four touchdowns in a 76-0 win.

NASELLE — The goal line stopped the Naselle offense just about as the Northwest Christian defense did, as the Comets romped their way to the end zone early and often in a 76-0 beatdown on Saturday.

“It went real well,” Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said, in a bit of an understatement.

Naselle ran for 279 in the game on 13 carries — an average of 21.5 yards per rush — and was only limited to that much for two reasons. First of all, the Comets went ahead by 40 to trigger the running clock midway through the first half. And second, the goal line kept getting away.

Stranger things
Naselle's Joey Strange grinds his way through the Wolverine defense in order to pick up a first down early in their 1B football game Saturday, March 6, in Naselle. The Comets went on to a 76-0 win over the visitors.

Seven of the Comets’ 13 rushes went for touchdowns, meaning that more of their rushes were stopped by a referee's touchdown signal than by tackles.

Jimmy Strange started the scoring with a 2-yard run that capped off a drive. And even though that drive lasted only four-plays it was, according to Eaton, Naselle’s most established offensive output of the day.

The elder Strange added another 9-yard touchdown soon after, before his younger brother, Joey, got in on the scoring with an 18-yard dash.

Jimmy Strange added two more long runs, of 49 and 73 yards, and Joey added a 20-yard touchdown to cap off the Comets’ scoring in the first half.

Jimmy Strange on his gettyup
Naselle running back Jimmy Strange puts his head down and outruns the Northwest Christian defense on the way to a 44-yard touchdown Saturday, March 6, at Naselle. The Comets came away with a 76-0 win over the Wolverines in 1B football action.

“(Jimmy) was getting a little tired after his long runs, so we took him out a little bit,” Eaton said. “It was tough. He wanted to keep going in.”

Together, the Strange brothers combined for 191 yards and six touchdowns. Even more telling, the brother each had only one carry that did not reach the end zone.

Naselle offensive formation
The Naselle offense lines up in an unorthodox formation in order to catch the Northwest Christian offense off guard on Saturday, March 6, in Naselle. The hometown Comets  earned a 76-0 win in the 1B football matchup.
 

Down in a seemingly bottomless hole at halftime and kicking off for the first time to start the second half, Northwest Christian decided to think outside the box a bit. The Wolverines decided the best way to stop the Naselle offense was to not give them the ball in the first place, so they went for an onside kick in hopes of retaining possession. Instead, Jason Harman picked  up the pigskin at the 50-yard line and didn’t stop running until Naselle had six more points on the board.

And the onslaught continued.

Comets gang tackle

Naselle's gang tackling defense couldn't be stopped on Saturday, March 6, as the Comets shutout the Northwest Christian offense for a 76-0 win in 1B football.

Harman was also the beneficiary of the Comets’ lone passing touchdown, a 44-yard strike from quarterback Warren Wirkkala in the first half. Wirkkala finished the day 4-of-6 for 98 yards, lifting Naselle up to an insane 19.8 yards per play in the game.

Up so large, Eaton tried to shuffle around his 10-man roster to give different players chances to get their hands on the ball. One such Comet was guard Daniel Holt, who took advantage of his lone carry on a reverse to get into the scoring summary with a 40-yard run.

“We tried to juggle things around,” Eaton said. “We had Elmer Toftemark ready to play some running back. He was in there, but we scored before he could even (get the ball).”

Jordan Lopez capped off the big day for Naselle on the defensive side of things, scooping up a fumble — the Comets’ third fumble recovery of the game — and taking it back 16 yards to the house.

Nasele (4-0) is scheduled to take on Taholah on Thursday.

