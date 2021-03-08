1B Football: Comets rain hellfire on Northwest Christian

Together, the Strange brothers combined for 191 yards and six touchdowns. Even more telling, the brother each had only one carry that did not reach the end zone.

Down in a seemingly bottomless hole at halftime and kicking off for the first time to start the second half, Northwest Christian decided to think outside the box a bit. The Wolverines decided the best way to stop the Naselle offense was to not give them the ball in the first place, so they went for an onside kick in hopes of retaining possession. Instead, Jason Harman picked up the pigskin at the 50-yard line and didn’t stop running until Naselle had six more points on the board.

And the onslaught continued.

Harman was also the beneficiary of the Comets’ lone passing touchdown, a 44-yard strike from quarterback Warren Wirkkala in the first half. Wirkkala finished the day 4-of-6 for 98 yards, lifting Naselle up to an insane 19.8 yards per play in the game.

Up so large, Eaton tried to shuffle around his 10-man roster to give different players chances to get their hands on the ball. One such Comet was guard Daniel Holt, who took advantage of his lone carry on a reverse to get into the scoring summary with a 40-yard run.