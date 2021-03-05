1B/2B Volleyball: Kalama stakes claim, KOs Ducks; Cards, Toledo win, too

TOUTLE — Thursday morning there was still some doubt remaining about who is the best volleyball team in the Central 2B League. By the time the day was through, however, that debate was put all the way to bed after Kalama completed a statement sweep over the Fighting Ducks with scores of 27-25, 25-16, 25-13.
Six matches into their season the Chinooks have yet to lose a single set. On Thursday, Toutle Lake jumped out to a seven point lead in the first set and then became the first team to post 25 points on the girls in orange and black. In the end, though, all that effort went for naught.
“We started out the first game with a lot of energy and they played well the first game,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “After such a close game and not being able to get the win it took a lot of steam out of us.”
Indeed, the Ducks lacked any punch at all to start the second set as the Chinooks rolled to 12 straight points.
Regan O’Neil served each of those dozen points to start the second set and finished the match with 42 assists. Kalama’s libero, Maggie Glasser, kept the defense on point when it mattered with 19 digs.
“Tonight’s win was truly a team effort,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil. “Once we got going our offense started running at a pace that was just hard to keep up with. Toutle is always scrappy as all get out so this week in practice and we focused on moving our ball around quickly and establishing all of our hitters.”
Paige Chinchen led the Kalama attack with 19 kills and a dozen digs. Marlee Vickers added 15 kills and Kendal Collins posted seven more.
As for the Ducks, it was Molly Donald once again leading the team with 10 kills. Jordyn Grabvnhosrst dished 11 assists and Natalie Bair added nine more. All three players were perfect from the services stripe.
Marissa Smith managed to squirrel away five kills in the loss and Grace Hadaller added four of her own.
But all the offense in the world isn’t worth a darn when a defense is overwhelmed, and that’s exactly what Toutle Lake was experiencing with the Chinooks in town.
“Kalama moved the ball well and ran a quick offense that we had a hard time defending,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said.
Kalama (6-0) is scheduled to host Rainier, Wash., on Monday. Toutle Lake (6-2, 6-1 league) is scheduled to host Mossyrock on Saturday at noon.
Cards sweep Bulldogs to start winning streak
WINLOCK — After dropping its first five matches of the season, Winlock is suddenly playing with momentum, adding to its recent run of success with a dominant 25-6, 25-9, 25-15 sweep of Stevenson for its third straight win.
“It is a streak, and it feels so good,” coach Chastity Pennington said.
The Cardinals won the game at the service line, led by setter Kaitlynn Mitchell. The senior served for eight consecutive points in the first set and 10 in the second, logging 10 aces against a befuddled Stevenson serve-receive that had a hard time just getting the ball back over the net.
Winlock finished with 27 aces on the night. Beyond Mitchell, Madison Rohman and Addison Hall both had five, Madison Vigre added three, and Karlie Jones and Raegan Lester had two apiece.
“Their serves were definitely on point,” Pennington said. “They were on fire.”
With over a set’s worth of points coming at the service line, the Cardinals didn’t get much of a chance to rack up many other individual stats. Hall led the team with seven kills. Jones added five kills while finishing with a team-high five digs.
Now with three wins in a row under their elastic waist bands, Pennington is seeing a brand new side to her team.
“Everything is coming together,” She said. “It’s just aligning. The past three years of trying to get the program to where it should be, the girls had the ability, they just didn’t have the know-how. Now that we’re adding that into these athletes, they’re just running with it, and it’s fantastic to see. They’re playing such a smart game now.”
Next up, the Cardinals are set to have a local test, with Toledo scheduled to make its way over for a Route 505 Fracas on Monday.
Toledo sets trap for T-Wolves
TOLEDO — It didn’t take long for Toledo to figure out what was going to work Thursday night against the Timberwolves, and as the saying goes, if it’s not broke you don’t have to fix it. With that wisdom as their guide the Toledo volleyball squad peppered Morton-White Pass with aggressive serves all night until they had secured a 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 sweep in Central 2B League volleyball action.
Kate Demery led the way for the home team as she connected on 25 of 26 serves and racked up 11 aces. When the T-Wolves did manage to return the volley Demery got in on that action, too, with a half dozen kills to her name.
“Kate can get on a roll with serving,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “She has been a strong server since she played in middle school.”
Brynn Williams set the table for the Toledo offense all night with 13 assists. Her favorite targets were Stacie Spahr and Emma Cline-Maier, who each notched seven kills. Rylie Plilier added four kills in the win.
Toledo (3-5, 3-4 league) is scheduled to play at Winlock on Monday.
TRC drops battle of Eagles
BATTLE GROUND — Firm Foundation got its revenge on Three Rivers Christian on Thursday, winning a five-set battle 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 14-25, 15-13.
“The first two, we didn’t play well at all, even though the score was really close,” TRC coach Mandy Richards said. “The third and fourth, we played way better.”
Chantelle Isaacson led the way for the Longview-based Eagles with 21 kills, while Lily Richards had 11 kills to go along with 36 assists and four aces and Mabrie Richards added 13 kills.
Coach Richards also said that the game was affected by the fact that the down referee never showed up. That meant there was only a referee on one side of the court, with fewer fouls called as a result.
“There were some tight calls that in a game like that can make it or break it,” she said.
Three Rivers Christian (4-1) was scheduled to host Onalaska on Friday.