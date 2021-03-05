1B/2B Volleyball: Kalama stakes claim, KOs Ducks; Cards, Toledo win, too

TOUTLE — Thursday morning there was still some doubt remaining about who is the best volleyball team in the Central 2B League. By the time the day was through, however, that debate was put all the way to bed after Kalama completed a statement sweep over the Fighting Ducks with scores of 27-25, 25-16, 25-13.

Six matches into their season the Chinooks have yet to lose a single set. On Thursday, Toutle Lake jumped out to a seven point lead in the first set and then became the first team to post 25 points on the girls in orange and black. In the end, though, all that effort went for naught.

“We started out the first game with a lot of energy and they played well the first game,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “After such a close game and not being able to get the win it took a lot of steam out of us.”

Indeed, the Ducks lacked any punch at all to start the second set as the Chinooks rolled to 12 straight points.

Regan O’Neil served each of those dozen points to start the second set and finished the match with 42 assists. Kalama’s libero, Maggie Glasser, kept the defense on point when it mattered with 19 digs.