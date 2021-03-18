1A Soccer: Rockets rumble in 3-1 win over Hoquiam

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets got off to a blazing start Wednesday in order to claim a 3-1 win over Hoquiam in 1A District IV girls soccer tournament happenings.

Castle Rock scored all three of its goals in the first half to put the Grizzlies in a hole they were never able to dig out of. Rockets’ goalie Ella Anderson turned in five big saves in the second half of the loser-out contest to keep Hoquiam at bay.

Makayla Wilbur got the Castle Rock scoring started following a breakaway opportunity in the third minute. Then, Siena Flint did the same exact thing in the eleventh minute. Before the intermission pleasantries could begin it was Electra Duss getting in on the action for the Rockets in the 32nd minute thanks to an on-point pass from Avery Ness.

Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson tabbed Zoey Snow and Veda Frost as defensive standouts again for the Rockets.

On Saturday, Castle Rock will square off with Elma on the big green rectangle to settle 4th and 6th place in the District.

