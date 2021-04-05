1A/2B track roundup: Castle Rock boys take April 1TriCo meet

VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock track and field teams had a busy week, hosting one 1A TriCo meet against La Center and Seton Catholic on March 26, before going to Vancouver for an April 1 road date with the Wildcats and Cougars.
The Rocket girls took second to La Center in both meets, while the boys finished second at home before earning first on the road.
Grant Kincaid, making his first appearance in Castle Rock red after transferring in from Battle Ground, powered the win for the boys, winning the discus and javelin with throws of 102 feet, 4 inches and 115 feet, 2.5 inches, respectively. He also placed second in the shot put at 37 feet, 0.5 inches.
Isaac Trigsted set new personal records with an event-winning 18-foot, 6-inch leap to win the long jump and a second-place, 36-foot, 110.75-inch effort in the triple jump. On top of that, he ran a leg in the Rockets’ 4x100 relay team — along with Lance Wirkkala, Marcus Fenison, and Chase Rusher — which won in a time of 49.24.
On the girls’ side Thursday, Kynsi Bayes won the javelin throw with a PR of 78 feet, 9 inches, while Samantha Farland and Veda Frost filled in the next two places behind her. Farland and Frost were joined by Paige Kessler and Avery Ness on the 4x100 squad, which won in 55.67 seconds to set a new PR.
Kessler also won the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches, while Frost and Ness finished second in the 100 meters and 200 meters, respectively.
Kalama girls win C2BL meet, boys finish second, Mules finish third in both
NAPAVINE — The runners and jumpers led the way for the Kalama girls track and field team, as the Chinooks finished with 125 points to beat Montesano (118), Wahkiakum (118), Napavine (38), and the Washington School for the Deaf (9).
Melanie Martinez won the 100-meter dash in 13.62 and the 200-meter dash in 28.28, and tied for first in the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches. Marin Ripp won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.46 and the 300-meter hurdles in 57.93.
Ruby Jackson took first in the long jump (15 feet, 5.5 inches) and the triple jump (31 feet, 9.5 inches), and Alena Ross won the pole vault with a new PR of 8 feet.
Wahkiakum made most of its big marks on the girls side in the throwing events. Jansi Merz finished first in the discus at 123 feet, 8 inches, a new PR, good for second in the state this year — in all classes. Behind her, fellow Mules Nalani Schultz (92 feet, 3 inches) and Kimberlee Watkins (75 feet, 3 inches) finished second and third, respectively.
The Mules also stacked the finishers in the shot put, filling in the top-five placers. Kamryn Watkins led the way at 34 feet, 4 inches, with Schultz (29 feet, 6.5 inches) and Merz (29 feet, 3.50 inches) rounding out the top three. Watkins also won the javelin, setting a new PR at 89 feet, 7 inches.
On the boys’ side, Kalama got wins from Nate Anderson in the javelin (171 feet, 6.5 inches), Max Cox in the shot put (42 feet, 7 inches), Kasen Dubke in the 110-meter hurdles (19.63) 300-meter hurdles (51.26), Addison Smee in the 800 (2:03.01), Justin Tucker in the 400 (57.47), and the 4x400 relay team (4:28.72).
For Wahkiakum, Eli Moon won the discus with a throw of 103 feet, 5 inches while finishing second in the shot put at 36 feet, 4 inches. Landon Nielson won the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches.