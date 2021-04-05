1A/2B track roundup: Castle Rock boys take April 1TriCo meet

VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock track and field teams had a busy week, hosting one 1A TriCo meet against La Center and Seton Catholic on March 26, before going to Vancouver for an April 1 road date with the Wildcats and Cougars.

The Rocket girls took second to La Center in both meets, while the boys finished second at home before earning first on the road.

Grant Kincaid, making his first appearance in Castle Rock red after transferring in from Battle Ground, powered the win for the boys, winning the discus and javelin with throws of 102 feet, 4 inches and 115 feet, 2.5 inches, respectively. He also placed second in the shot put at 37 feet, 0.5 inches.

Isaac Trigsted set new personal records with an event-winning 18-foot, 6-inch leap to win the long jump and a second-place, 36-foot, 110.75-inch effort in the triple jump. On top of that, he ran a leg in the Rockets’ 4x100 relay team — along with Lance Wirkkala, Marcus Fenison, and Chase Rusher — which won in a time of 49.24.

On the girls’ side Thursday, Kynsi Bayes won the javelin throw with a PR of 78 feet, 9 inches, while Samantha Farland and Veda Frost filled in the next two places behind her. Farland and Frost were joined by Paige Kessler and Avery Ness on the 4x100 squad, which won in 55.67 seconds to set a new PR.