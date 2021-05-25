Portland Trail Blazers welcoming 8,000 fans to Moda Center for NBA playoffs: What to know about buying tickets, vaccinated sections, masks and more

What does this mean for future events at Moda?

As vaccine distribution ramps up and the spread of COVID-19 declines, society is expected to continue to gradually reopen this summer. Chris McGowan, the Blazers’ president and CEO, said he hopes to bring back as much business to the Rose Quarter as safety permits, including concerts and other entertainment. If anything, these playoff games will serve as a kind of trial run for fans and arena personnel in preparation for future events, and the hope is that arena capacity will expand even further in the coming months as the threat of COVID-19 continues to wane.

Multnomah County is expected to move to "low risk" Thursday. Will Moda increase capacity to 50%?

No. The 50% capacity allowance for indoor venues includes social-distancing requirements, making it impossible to boost Moda Center’s attendance to 50%. The 8,000-spectator threshold was a compromise worked out between the Blazers, Brown and the OHA, allowing the arena to host as many fans as possible amid safety restrictions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0