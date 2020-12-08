Portland Trail Blazers look to adjust after lost practice time

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts had already entered training camp without much time to prepare his team for the first of four preseason games on Friday and a regular season that begins Dec. 23.

Before even getting started, Stotts had to recalibrate his plans even further after the Blazers lost two full practice days after shutting down their facility Sunday when three members of the organization, including one player, tested positive for COVID-19. The facility reopened on Monday, but only for individual workouts.

“Losing two practice days in what is already a short preparation time has an impact,” Stotts said.

Call it the Blazers’ first COVID-19 disruption of the 2020-21 season. It likely won’t be the last.

Now the team must scramble a bit after losing valuable practice time Sunday and Monday with the first preseason game against the Kings looming. Contending with practice or game cancellations is something many NBA teams will likely have to navigate this season.

The Blazers’ first full practice will take place Tuesday.