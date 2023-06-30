The Portland Trail Blazers won’t sign an All-Star-caliber player during free agency.

They simply lack the available cap space.

But they could be in play to trade for a heavy hitter and add key veterans to help transform the roster into something appealing to Damian Lillard while also relying on their younger players to push the franchise forward.

NBA free agency began at 3 p.m. Friday, when teams can begin negotiating with free agents. Players can’t officially sign until July 6, but expect to hear about a flurry of activity regarding agreed-upon deals as teams look to move fast on reeling in the big names.

The Blazers lack the cap space to swim in the big end of the free agency pool, but they at least hope to be active in the trade market.

The offseason goal, aside from reeling in a difference maker, has been to add veteran depth, something coach Chauncey Billups said the team sorely lacked last season, especially when injuries hit.

Here is a primer for what should be an interesting next couple of weeks.

Trade assets

The Blazers will first seek to make a major trade to add an impact starter.

Portland’s major remaining assets are Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic.

The addition of Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in last week’s draft makes Simons the likely odd man out unless the team trades Lillard.

Also available to trade are any of the team’s 2023 draft picks. Henderson is unlikely to be traded. If the Blazers couldn’t find a good deal for the No 3 pick during the draft, it’s unrealistic that one will materialize in the coming weeks.

However, No. 23 pick Kris Murray could be offered up as a sweetener in a deal. According to Cronin, a lot of teams were interested in acquiring the team’s No. 23 pick during the draft and part of the reason was to select Murray.

Forward Nassir Little and his contract that pays him $6.7 million could also be attractive to a team.

To help facilitate a trade, the Blazers have two trade exceptions. One is worth $8.3 million and the other $2.6 million. The trade exceptions could allow the Blazers to take back more player salary in a trade than they send out.

Cronin could also free up future draft picks by settling up with the Bulls. The Blazers owe Chicago a first-round pick stemming from the 2021 trade that netted Portland Larry Nance Jr. The pick has not conveyed because it is lottery-protected and the Blazers have been a lottery team two years running.

Convey that pick to Chicago in 2024, and the Blazers would be able to trade first-round picks in 2026, 2028 and 2030.

Potential trade targets

But for whom could the Blazers trade?

The Blazers’ biggest need is at small forward and they likely must land an impact player there to appease Lillard. It’s also possible that the Blazers could acquire a natural power forward and then play Jerami Grant at small forward.

Toronto small forward OG Anunoby remains a possibility, although the Raptors have been reluctant to trade the 25-year-old. He would be the ideal fit as someone who could slide into the small forward spot and provide length, defense and shooting.

The Blazers attempted to acquire Anunoby last offseason but couldn’t strike a deal with the Raptors.

Another interesting possibility would be Washington forward Kyle Kuzma, 27. He is a free agent and could be had in a sign-and-trade. But he reportedly is seeking $30 million per season, which is a bit rich for a guy as inconsistent offensively as Kuzma is.

That said, the 6-9 Kuzma, who made $13 million last season, is a better fit at the moment than Simons, who will make $24 million next season.

The Wizards certainly need a point guard. And Simons and Jordan Poole, recently acquired from Golden State, would form one of the more dynamic young backcourts in the NBA.

An absolute fantasy addition would be somehow landing Khris Middleton from Milwaukee. The 6-8 forward/guard is coming off of a down season and is an unrestricted free agent. The Blazers likely could not land him with their $12.2 million mid-level exception, but a potential sign-and-trade would probably present an enticing situation for Portland.

Free agent targets

If Lillard is committed to sticking around, Grant is expected to re-sign as an unrestricted free agent. If not, then expect Grant to move on.

Grant has said he wants to play for a winner and the Blazers, if rebuilding, would have no need to saddle themselves to a 29-year-old player with a lucrative long-term deal.

Grant would undoubtedly be the Blazers’ biggest free agent signing. Expect him to receive five years at between $125 million and $150 million.

With no real cap space remaining, the Blazers’ spending power largely will be limited to two salary cap exceptions: the mid-level exception worth up to $12.2 million and the bi-annual exception worth up to $4.4 million.

Here is a look at some potential free agent forwards and centers who could be on the Blazers’ radar:

Forwards

Georges Niang, Philadelphia: The 6-7 forward would be the perfect veteran off the bench for the Blazers. He competes on defense and shot 40.1% on three-pointers last season. Plus, he shouldn’t be that expensive after making $3.4 million last season.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte: The Blazers were outbid for Oubre in 2021, much to the dismay of Lillard, who wanted him in Portland. He wasn’t great during his two years in Charlotte, but he could come cheaply and at 6-7 would provide veteran length and athleticism along with inconsistent shooting. Oubre, who made $12.3 million last season, wouldn’t be a fix as a starter, but off the bench he would add value.

Dillon Brooks, Memphis: The former Oregon Ducks star was humbled during the playoffs after antagonizing LeBron James and then getting dominated. Brooks is a minus offensive player, but he possesses tenacity and defensive intensity that the Blazers sorely need. Just leave the nonsense in Memphis. Brooks made $11.7 million last season.

JaMychal Green, Golden State: Green, who made $2.6 million last season, isn’t flashy by any means. But he is 6-8, had a 113 defensive rating and shot 37.8% on threes while playing 14 minutes off the bench for the Warriors. He is the type of veteran Billups would prefer to turn to, rather than someone under 25 with limited high-leverage playing experience.

Centers

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee: Lopez is 35, but adding him could help change the Blazers’ defense overnight. The 7-1 Lopez is a fantastic rim protector, cares about playing defense and, as an added bonus, shot 37.4% on threes last season. Lopez, who made $13 million last season, is an unrestricted free agent. It’s been unclear whether Lopez is willing to leave a title contender, or if the Bucks would let him get away. But if he is gettable, the Blazers should be all over Lopez.

Jakob Poeltl, Toronto: The 7-1 Poeltl, who made $8.7 million last season, could be a replacement starter for Nurkic, should he get traded. Poeltl averaged 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds combined with Toronto and San Antonio last season while also blocking 1.7 shots per game. Even if Nurkic remains, adding Poeltl as a backup would be a huge get. But it’s probably unlikely.

Mo Bamba, Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers have waived Bamba, a 7-0 center who hasn’t quite found his footing in the NBA. The No. 6 overall pick in 2018, Bamba made $10.3 million last season but could be had for under $5 million as a free agent. At the very least, he would provide some rim protection along with the hope that he still has room to develop.

Christian Wood, Dallas: Offensively, Wood puts up big numbers. Defensively, he is a liability. That reality probably makes Wood, who made $13.7 million last season, undesirable for the Blazers. But he would certainly add to the team’s offense. He averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 25.9 minutes last season.