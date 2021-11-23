Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named Western Conference player of the week

Damian Lillard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 28.3 points and 8.3 assists while leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 3-0 record last week.
The Blazers returned home from a four-game trip to host Toronto on Monday, Chicago on Wednesday and Philadelphia on Saturday.
The Blazers won all three games with Lillard leading the way, shooting 43.3% from the field, including 39.3% from three-point range. He also made all 22 of his free throws.
Toronto: Lillard went 10 of 21 from the field and record 24 points and had eight assists during a 118-113 win over the Raptors.
Chicago: Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists, while shooting 6 of 18 from the field and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line during a 112-107 victory.
Philadelphia: Lillard scored a season-high 39 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field. He also made all 14 of his free-throw attempts and had seven assists with three blocked shots. The Blazers won 118-111.
Lillard has now earned player of week honors 13 times in his career, the most in franchise history.
The All-Star point guard got off to a slow start shooting this season, but has started to find his shooting stroke as of late.
Through the first nine games of the season, Lillard shot 57 of 169 (30.1%) from the field and 18 of 85 (21.1%) from three-point range, while averaging 17.8 points per game. In his last seven outings — starting with the No. 6 win over the LA Lakers — Lillard is 64 of 141 from the field (45.4%), including 26 of 68 (38.2%) from three-point range, while averaging 26.4 points per game.