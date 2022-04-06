Portland Trail Blazers blow 18-point lead in 4th quarter, lose 98-94 at Oklahoma City Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers failed to take advantage of arguably their best remaining shot at earning another victory this season by blowing an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 98-94 at Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

The Thunder outscored the Blazers 31-12 in the fourth quarter, with the Blazers scoring only two field goals in the final 10 minutes and five seconds of the game.

“We couldn’t make a shot,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “We started turning the ball over. And not only that, obviously we couldn’t get a stop. I played probably 10 different guys in that quarter, just trying to find the rhythm, and we just struggled.”

Guard Keon Johnson led the Blazers with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Greg Brown III scored 17 and Ben McLemore scored the same but off the bench.

The Thunder got 24 points from Jaylen Hoard and scored as many points off of 17 Blazers turnovers.

These young Blazers have lost a lot of games since the All-Star break and have handled the blowout defeats with class. But losing a game in this fashion stung.

“They were upset about it in the locker room,” Billups said of his team. “I think we were in a great position … We were in a good spot,” Billups said. “But momentum is everything in this league, and the second you let off the gas or become a little complacent, a team can take advantage of you. And you have a lot of hungry guys out there on their team that are in a similar position as our guys. They don’t get to play that much. So, when they do, they want to take advantage of it and they were just hungrier than we were in the fourth quarter.”

Said Johnson: “It’s a great learning experience for the younger guys, especially me. Just knowing what it takes to execute going down the stretch.”

WHAT IT MEANS

The Blazers (27-52) extended their losing streak to eight games with three games remaining on the season.

GAME RECAP

The Blazers lost the first quarter 29-27 but took charge in the second quarter despite shooting just 38.5%. The Blazers made 4 of 13 threes to win the quarter, 27-19 while the Thunder missed all seven of their three-pointers and committed five turnovers.

Brown scored seven in the quarter for Portland to finish the half with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Johnson scored seven in the half and Kris Dunn had four points and four assists.

The Thunder got 10 from Hoard and shot 51.4% from the field but hit on just 2 of 12 threes.

The Blazers continued to pull away in the third quarter. They got eight points from Drew Eubanks and won the quarter 28-19 to take an 82-67 lead into the fourth.

That’s where the Thunder made their move.

Portland pushed its lead to 90-72 and appeared set to cruise to victory. But the Thunder responded by going on a 21-2 run to take the lead at 93-92 with 3:56 remaining. Isaiah Roby hit a three and then Zavier Simpson scored inside to give the Thunder the lead.

Oklahoma City didn’t stop there. It got a basket from Olivier Sarr and then a three from Vit Krejci to extend its lead to 98-92 with 2:59 to go.

Eubanks stopped the bleeding with a basket at the 1:06 mark, but Dunn and McLemore each missed threes the rest of the way and the Blazers ran out of time.

The Blazers shot 26.3% in the fourth quarter compared with 54.5% for the Thunder.

“There was a lot of play that didn’t go our way,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t let that carry over to the next play.”

NEXT UP

The Blazers play Thursday at New Orleans and then Friday at Dallas before ending their season Sunday at home against Utah.

