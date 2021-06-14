Portland Trail Blazers begin interviewing coaching candidates, Mike D’Antoni up Monday: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers begin interviewing coaching candidates this week, and according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn assistant coach Mike D’Antoni will interview on Monday.

It was reported over the weekend that the Blazers also plan to interview Los Angeles Lakers assistant Chauncey Billups, San Antonio assistant Becky Hammon and South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley.

The Blazers and former coach Terry Stotts agreed to part ways on June. 4.

D’Antoni is the most accomplished of the candidates linked to the Blazers.

He has a lifetime record of 672-527 with stops in Denver, Phoenix, New York, the L.A. Lakers and Houston.

D’Antoni, 70, directed Phoenix to the Western Conference finals following the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons, and he guided Houston to the same point during the 2017-18 playoffs.

Elite offense is D’Antoni’s calling card.

His Houston teams ranked second in offensive rating in 2016-17, first in 2017-18, second in 2018-19 and sixth in 2019-20.

Point guards Steve Nash (Phoenix) and James Harden (Houston) both earned MVP awards while playing for D’Antoni.