Portland said Friday that it plans to expand its bike rental program, adding about 500 new e-bikes to the fleet.

About 200 new bikes will be available immediately, city officials said, and the rest will be added over the summer, bringing Biketown’s fleet to about 2,000.

Also Friday, Nike — the program’s primary sponsor — will unveil a new Biketown station made with rubber from recycled footwear scraps. And on Saturday, Biketown will offer unlimited free rides, up to one hour, in honor of Earth Day. They will also add 30 “Earth Day bikes” to the fleet, depicting local landmarks.

It’s the latest expansion of the Biketown program overseen by the city of Portland, bankrolled by Nike and managed by Lyft, also known for its ride-hailing service. The city expanded Biketown’s geographic range last January by about 25%, adding bike access to several neighborhoods in east and North Portland.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who oversees the city’s transportation bureau, said the expansion of the bike-sharing service will help the city bounce back from the pandemic.

“Our public-private partnership with Biketown, and the expansion last year into North Portland and east Portland will help some of the hardest-hit areas of our community post-pandemic,” he said.

Since the program launched in 2016, it has allowed registered users to rent a bike at a per-minute rate — currently 30 cents, plus a $1 per ride fee — and leave the bike at their destination for another rider. The city switched to a fleet of electric-assist bikes in 2020, when Lyft took over operations.

The latest infusion of new bikes will keep up with the program’s growing use, said Steve Hoyt-McBeth, the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s interim division manager for active transportation and safety.

Biketown use climbed between its first two full years of service in 2017 and 2018, then dipped slightly in 2019 and plummeted in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. It quickly recovered in 2021, though, and broke its ridership record in 2022 with about 565,000 trips.

“The most powerful indicator of demand is trips,” Hoyt-McBeth said. “When more people are riding, we feel we have a successful system.”

In 2022, Biketown users rode close to 1.1 million miles.

Even as the program has expanded across the city, the highest concentration of Biketown trips is still in its downtown core.

But some more distant neighborhoods, such as around Northeast Portland’s McDaniel High School, have seen more activity, which Hoyt-McBeth said is likely a result of the city’s partnership with local high schools and Multnomah County health centers to promote the bike program.