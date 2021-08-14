Portland Timbers sign Rodney Wallace so he can retire with the club

The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Rodney Wallace to a one-day contract so that he can retire in the green and gold.

The club will recognize Wallace at Providence Park before Sunday’s rivalry match against the Seattle Sounders.

Wallace came to the Timbers in a trade with D.C. United in November 2010. He played for the Timbers from their first MLS season in 2011 through their MLS Cup championship run in 2015. Wallace recorded 18 goals and 20 assists in 129 appearances, with 101 starts.

“Thinking back on my career, I realized that retiring as a Timber was the best way for me to respect what the organization has done for me and what I was able to do for the club, the city, and the fans,” Wallace said in a statement. “Winning an MLS Cup is my biggest accomplishment to date, and I’m proud to have been a part of that.”

Wallace scored the first goal in the Timbers’ thrilling MLS Cup playoff game against Kansas City in 2015, and he notched the game winner in Portland’s 2-1 win over Columbus in the MLS Cup title game.