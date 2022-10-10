 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith in wake of U.S. Soccer investigation: ‘Show up and support us’

Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith is calling on fans to continue to support players and for fans to show up for Portland’s upcoming NWSL semifinal playoff match on Oct. 23.

Smith’s comments, made Monday during a news conference for the U.S. women’s national team, come as Thorns players continue to work behind the scenes on how to properly address the outcome of the U.S. Soccer investigation into misconduct and abuses throughout the NWSL.

After the firings of executives Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub last week, calls for Merritt Paulson to sell both the Thorns and Timbers continue to grow louder and sponsors are splitting up with or stepping back from the club unless major changes are made.

“There’s definitely been lots of conversations happening between us that are here at camp and within the team, back home in Portland and the staff,” Smith told reporters on a USWNT Zoom news conference Monday. “And there’s been a lot of good discussions happening. They’ve been listening to the players. We’ve expressed how we felt and haven’t been afraid to kind of speak up. And I’m happy with the direction that things are going. Obviously, I can’t share specific details as a lot of it is confidential within the club right now, but there’s been a lot of discussions happening and change is being made.”

Smith was asked about what Thorns players would like to see from fans, and she criticized the idea of a fan boycott of the match as a potential method of protest, saying it would hurt the players more than anyone else.

“I think what everyone is trying to do is support the players,” Smith said. “I think that’s the most important thing that anyone can do right now. In terms of our home game coming up, obviously, it would be really disappointed to play in front of an empty, silent stadium. I think ultimately fans not showing up affects the players more than it affects anyone. So I think talking to some of my teammates, we would still really like people to show up and support us.

“Because at the end of the day, even through all of this, we, you know, we still have to step on the field and perform and play soccer. I think our biggest thing would be, is we want to do that in front of our fans because that’s one of the positive things that we have left in Portland and something that we always look forward to.”

The 107 Independent Supporters Trust (107IST) posted a letter to Portland Thorns players from the Rose City Riveters supporters’ group on Monday afternoon:

“Once again, we stand at a decision point,” the letter said. “Our members and dedicated volunteers must make some tough personal decisions. Some folks simply are not comfortable in the stadium right now. Some do not feel that they can give their money to the owner. And some will purchase tickets and be there, ready to cheer with all their hearts. These are all decisions that we understand and support.

“But we want you to know. Whether we are in the stadium or outside of it, in the street or at home, we support the players of the Portland Thorns. We support you. You have been through enough, and we will be here no matter what happens next.”

