Portland real estate cools

A two-year hot streak for the Portland housing market is beginning to cool. The number of homes on the market is creeping up, and prices aren’t increasing as quickly.

But the tide hasn’t quite turned in favor of buyers, a monthly real estate market report suggests.

Numbers released by the local real estate listing service RMLS showed that homes stayed on the market longer in July, and there were more homes for sale than any time in the past two years.

Even so, the prices of homes were higher than this time last year, despite a slight dip in median home prices over the last two months. The median sale price for July was $566,000, up 8.4% from a year earlier.

Prices often rise and fall seasonally, so month-to-month variation doesn’t always reflect a broader market trend. But price declines in June and July, during the hot summer selling month, could portend a significant shift.

Eduardo Reyes, a Clackamas-based broker with John L. Scott Real Estate, said the market is less cutthroat than a year ago. Last year, he said, it wasn’t unusual to see buyers paying up to $100,000 over listing price. Now, buyers are more likely to buy a home at asking price or even lower.

Despite the slowdown in competition, he said, mortgage rates are still driving costs up for buyers. Average 30 year mortgage rates now sit at about 5%.

Overall, Reyes said the market is starting to improve for buyers.

“It’s balancing out one way or another,” he said, noting that doesn’t necessarily mean homes are more affordable. “But because houses are staying on the market longer, you’re able to get a rate buydown at the seller’s expense, or get the closing costs covered.”

Reyes said he has seen also seen sellers change their behavior. Those who come into the market expecting to sell immediately may have to adjust their expectations.

“I had three canceled contracts in the last month, and the reason they canceled is because their listing was sitting on the market for too long,” he said. “It’s the new normal. Last year they had family and friends sell a home in one to three days, and they’re having a hard time understanding that’s not the market anymore.”

The market reached some milestones this month: July saw two months of inventory, the highest number since May 2020. That means if sales continued at the current pace, it would take two months to sell all available homes.

Active listings increased in July, following an even bigger spike from May to June.

And the average time that homes are on the market climbed to 20 days, up from 18 days last month, from the day the home was listed to when they accepted an offer.