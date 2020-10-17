Portland police plan to stencil large 3-digit numbers on officers’ helmets for protests

The personnel number provided to the officer by the city is different from the number given to each public safety officer certified by the state Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, and the city wasn’t forthcoming with officers' personnel numbers in response to public records requests.

Civil rights advocates immediately blasted the change in June, arguing that it flew in the face of police accountability and was particularly disturbing at a time when thousands of protesters have taken to the streets nightly to demonstrate against police brutality and racism.

“We support peaceful protest and understand that reforms to advance racial justice are necessary and overdue,” Deputy Chief Chris Davis said in a statement Friday night. “We also want the public to be able to easily identify officers if they have concerns.”

The bureau also plans to eventually return last names to police uniforms, embroidering them onto the uniform instead of having officers wear metal name tags affixed to their uniforms. But the bureau did not provide a timeframe for the names to return to police uniforms.

“The size and font will be standardized and big enough” to be seen, police said in a release Friday night.