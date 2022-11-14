Police tracks down suspect with Air-pods

Longview Police sought out a suspected thief with the assistance of an Apple Air pods tracking feature, according to court documents.

34-year-old Daniel Wesly Olsen, of Longview, faces multiple charges after police alleged, he broke into a vehicle of a fellow resident and stole the victim's wallet and Apple Air Pod headphones.

The incident occurred during the day on Oct 29 at 3 p.m.; the probable cause statement mentions after the initial break-in of the vehicle, the suspect went on a spending spree racking up charges at two liquor stores and the Walmart located on Ocean Boulevard.

Armed with two pilfered credit cards, the suspect made purchases of $51.91 at the Boondox Market, $124.74 at the Minit Shop liquor store, and two fraudulent charges were made to one of the cards at the Ocean Boulevard Walmart totaling over $440.

The victim alerted police that his Apple Air Pod was equipped with GPS tracking technology and that the stolen headphones were omitting a signal from a residence located on the 2000 block of 46th Avenue in West Longview.

Police obtained security camera footage from Walmart of a white male with one of the victim's credit cards making purchases at the mega store's self-checking registers and then leaving in a black 1997 Thunderbird.

After arriving at Olson's residence, the arresting officer noted that Olson was wearing the same clothes investigators say the suspect was wearing in the security camera footage from Walmart, plus matching tattoos and a matching haircut.

Police alleged that after reading Olson his Miranda rights, he told officers that all of the purchases charged on the credit cards were made with the permission of an acquaintance by the name of "Steven Griffin."

Olson also said that he didn't know that the credit cards were stolen at the time he used them.

According to court documents, Olson faces three counts of third-degree theft and one count of second-degree possession of stolen property. He is currently out on a $1,500 bail.