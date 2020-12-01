Pioneer League loses MLB affiliations, transitions to independent 'partner league'

SPOKANE — As part of Major League Baseball's reorganization of the minor leagues after the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement earlier this fall, things will look a little different for the eight-team Pioneer League — headquartered in Spokane with teams in Idaho, Montana, Utah and Colorado — when baseball can safely resume during or after the pandemic.

The Pioneer League has been designated a "Partner League" of MLB, the league and MLB announced Monday. The move eliminates MLB affiliation from the clubs and will transform the former Rookie Advanced league into an independent summer amateur wood bat league.

MLB has eliminated the "Rookie Advanced" designation as part of its reorganization.

All eight Pioneer League teams — the Billings Mustangs, Grand Junction Rockies, Great Falls Voyagers, Idaho Falls Chukars, Missoula PaddleHeads, Ogden Raptors, Northern Colorado Owlz and Rocky Mountain Vibes — will transfer to the new format and maintain their current branding, though the Owlz will relocate from Orem, Utah, to Windsor, Colorado.

The league will play a 92-game regular-season schedule, beginning in late May and ending in early September.