Physical Game 2 results in 52 personal fouls, questionable flagrant on Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum: ‘I thought the refs were phenomenal tonight’

Game 2 between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets became physical, players became mouthy and tensions ran high.

Then there was the absurd.

The game, which Denver won 128-109, included 52 personal fouls compared with 32 in Game 1, which the Blazers won 123-109.

“I thought the refs were phenomenal tonight,” CJ McCollum said with a hint of sarcasm.

Two of the 27 fouls called against the Blazers were flagrant fouls. One went against Carmelo Anthony in the first quarter. The other went against McCollum in the third quarter thanks to a bit of showmanship by the person on the other end of the foul, Denver guard Facundo Campazzo.

While waiting for the ball to be inbounded, McCollum and Campazzo began bumping each other in an attempt to gain position at the right side of the key.

While it did appear that McCollum gave Campazzo a minor shove, the Denver guard sold the foul by falling to the floor. McCollum instantly turned to look at an official with disgust. Nevertheless, he received the flagrant 1 foul call.

Campazzo made both free throws and then Denver scored on its next possession, and the Nuggets led 91-74 with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter.