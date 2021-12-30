The shelter identified this 28 pound black & tan beauty as a terrier - and we are a terrier rescue.... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Longview will get a few days to recover from this weekend’s snowstorm before a second, potentially heavier storm blows through at the end of t…
Country Folks Deli Owner Paige Espinoza said it’s “just another obstacle.”
Julyan Hardeman’s drive to work turned into a rescue mission when he said he saw a driver plow into Lake Sacajawea on Monday morning and climb…
Anyone’s list of everything Randy Greeley did for Cowlitz County is long — and likely incomplete.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Bryce Clary, with the local auto dealership Bud Clary and Finch Drive, LLC, said the company “has worked with the City of Longview and USFWS, and has obtained the necessary permits to remove an unsafe tree from the property around Finch Drive in West Longview.”
The highly transmissible omicron variant was detected in one Cowlitz County COVID-19 case as of Thursday morning, according to the health department.
Snow and icy roads have caused several closings, cancellations and delays Monday in Cowlitz County and the region.
Santino 12, and Diego, 9, joined the Smith family officially in September after several years in foster care, joining Heidi, her two children, and Tony Smith.
TDN's fall 2021 All-Area Football Team
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.