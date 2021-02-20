Ronnie Vegele brought out the best in those he met

I only knew Ronnie Vegele briefly, but I’ll never forget him. Our community lost one of its brightest souls when he died earlier this month of heart failure. He was only 51.

Ronnie and his golf partner, Malcomb Worrell, roomed with my son and me during the Special Olympics State tournament in Everett two summers ago. He and Malcomb won the State title. Ronnie was pleased, of course, but his demeanor wouldn't have been any different had he and Malcomb clubbed every shot into the sand or water: He still would have smiled.

That smile. It was always on his face. It was the kind of radiant, genuine look that made you laugh and grin and brought joy to your heart, too.

The world often mistreats and neglects people like Ronnie Vegele. He was developmentally disabled. He never had a job except for a boyhood paper route. He was poor. But for decades he was a fixture at Kelso football games, a dedicated volunteer who helped set up the field and press box, distribute programs and turn on the lights, among a myriad of other tasks.