Longview Rotary installs officers
Longview Rotary Club officers were installed at the club’s July 1 Zoom meeting.
Outgoing president Neil Zick passed the gavel on to new president Keith Larson.
Zick then thanked outgoing board members Cathy Barr, John Paul and Jen Wills before introducing the 2020 leadership team.
They include Zick, immediate past president; Chris Skaugset, secretary; Chris Searing, treasurer; Marc Silva, sergeant at arms; and Lindsey Cope, president elect.
The board of directors are Bill Ofstun, Brian Chace, Ryan Grady, Brooke Fisher-Clark, Katie Ribelin, David Minthorn, Shawn Hooghkirk, Mary Howe and Norm Carlson.
The theme for Rotary International for the new year is “Rotary Opens Opportunities.” New Longview president Larson at the meeting encouraged local members to to go back to “normal,” but to use the year and the unusual times to embrace change and prepare for the future, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Rotarians most often believe the glass is half full and that they can achieve great things and provide a richer, more meaningful life for the community, states the release.
Realtor named to annual list
Dean Gehrman of the local John L. Scott Real Estate office recently was ranked on REAL Trends’ annual America’s Best Real Estate Professionals List.
The list, released by REAL Trends and Torn Ferry International, ranks the most productive agents and teams by state based on closed transaction sides and closed volume, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Gehrman was ranked 78 in Individuals by Sides
More than 14,500 real estate professionals from all 50 states are featured in one of 12 categories, according to the press release.
To qualify for the list, an individual must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2019.
— The Daily News
