Pathways 2020 thanks Paul Youmans for leadership

Pathways 2020 honors Paul Youmans with award
Pathways 2020 thanks Paul Youmans for his leadership with the Grand Champion Champion for a Healthy Cowlitz County Award.
Youmans was awarded the Grand Champion title for all his years of dedication to Pathways 2020’s mission to “promote and improve the well-being of Cowlitz County.” Under his leadership, the health and well-being of our community was greatly improved. He especially was passionate about early childhood education.
We celebrate Pathways achievements over the past 20 years and share some of those below:
- Published nine community health report cards.
- Facilitated numerous community meetings working to improve health of the community.
- Fought for and won making Longview parks tobacco-free .
- Published and distributed Help Cards (40,000-plus in 17 years).
- Mentored three local groups who became successful nonprofit agencies.
- Led planning and adoption for three new trails in the county, including the Castle Rock-Lexington Trail Loop.
- Wrote grants for Head Start, Longview Parks and Recreation, Cowlitz County and others which brought more than $1,300,000 to Cowlitz County.
- Created and published the Cowlitz County Trails Map.
- Formed Cowlitz on the Move, promoting healthy activity.
- Recognized 50-plus individuals and organizations as community champions whose action improved the health and well-being in Cowlitz County.
- Promoted Early Childhood Education through work with Head Start.
Thanks to Youmans’ leadership, the Pathways mission was met and the board voted to dissolve Pathways 2020 after first assuring ongoing projects would continue under other organizations. Youmans presence will be missed, but as he always said we must “Keep smiling” as we continue the work.
Pathways 2020 Board
Editor’s note: Paul Youmans passed away March 12. He was 74 years old.