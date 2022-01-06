 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Parts of Columbia Heights Road and Alpha Drive closed; RiverCities Transit route on snow route due to mudslide on Allen Street

  • 0
Alpha Drive flooding

Tommie Hood brings a garbage can back to his house on Alpha Drive Thursday in Kelso as waist-high water fills the street and rain continues to fall.

 Hayley Day

Columbia Heights Road between Parkview Drive and Lynnwood Drive has been closed until further notice by the City of Longview Public Works crews because of water and debris over the road.

Residents can pick up sandbags at 1426 Alabama St. Sand, bags and shovels will be provided to use, but residents must fill the bags themselves.

For details or questions, call Chris Collins at 360-442-5620.

Alpha Drive

The 100 block of Alpha Drive in Kelso is closed due to localized flooding, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

For up-to-date information, call the department at 360-577-3030, visit co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or search for the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works on Facebook.

RiverCities Transit

RiverCities Transit bus route 57 is on a snow route due to a mudslide on Allen Street. All route 57 stops on Allen Street east of Minor Road, Corduroy Road, Sunrise Street, North 18th Avenue, Burcham Street and Crawford Street are closed. The route 57 stop on Bowmont and Croy streets is closed because of water over the road. 

People are also reading…

RiverCities LIFT will notify passengers of scheduling changes. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News