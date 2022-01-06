Parts of Columbia Heights Road and Alpha Drive closed; RiverCities Transit route on snow route due to mudslide on Allen Street

Columbia Heights Road between Parkview Drive and Lynnwood Drive has been closed until further notice by the City of Longview Public Works crews because of water and debris over the road.

Residents can pick up sandbags at 1426 Alabama St. Sand, bags and shovels will be provided to use, but residents must fill the bags themselves.

For details or questions, call Chris Collins at 360-442-5620.

Alpha Drive

The 100 block of Alpha Drive in Kelso is closed due to localized flooding, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

For up-to-date information, call the department at 360-577-3030, visit co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or search for the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works on Facebook.

RiverCities Transit

RiverCities Transit bus route 57 is on a snow route due to a mudslide on Allen Street. All route 57 stops on Allen Street east of Minor Road, Corduroy Road, Sunrise Street, North 18th Avenue, Burcham Street and Crawford Street are closed. The route 57 stop on Bowmont and Croy streets is closed because of water over the road.

RiverCities LIFT will notify passengers of scheduling changes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.