Katie DeRosier Praises Cowlitz County Chaplaincy

Katie DeRosier: "I am forever grateful for them."

The community chaplaincy in Cowlitz County is composed of a phenomenal group of individuals that volunteer their time to support those in need. The services they provide are often required during the most difficult times in one's life, such as loss of life or crisis. Our chaplaincy provides support services to police, fire, and EMS personnel and their families.

They make themselves available 24-hours a day, 365-days a year and can be called upon to provide services at a moment's notice. These remarkable individuals also provide crisis intervention support to the community, as well as relational, emotional and spiritual support upon request.

As a member of a first responder family, and personally working as a healthcare provider for nearly 20 years, I have significant firsthand experience working alongside Chaplains in a multitude of situations and settings. However, it was not until April 13, 2019, and the days and years following, that I gained a more personal relationship with our local chaplaincy and the services they provide to those experiencing a traumatic event.

As the community is aware, my husband was fatally shot in the line of duty on the night of April 13, 2019 at roughly 10pm. I had just recently fed our then infant daughter and was preparing to go to bed myself when I was caught off guard by a knock at the door. It was our Sheriff, Brad Thurman, and our Chaplain, Doug Fields. They had come to notify me that my husband had been shot and was being transported by helicopter to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in critical condition. After receiving the news, Chaplain Doug transported me to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center where he remained with me until we left the hospital the following morning. Since that horrific night, he has continued to be ever present in our lives as a constant source of support.

Given the circumstances surrounding my husband's death several of the Chaplains were called into action that night to serve in vital roles. A few of the Chaplains visited the homes of various family members notifying them of the fatality. Some remained present on the scene of the incident providing support for all first responders assisting in the manhunt for the suspect.

Others remained at the hospital and provided emotional support to the many family, friends, and colleagues that were present throughout the night and into the following day.

Chaplains Doug Fields, Mario Gambaro, Tom Haan, along with many of their colleagues have continued to regularly check in with our family. They have continued to show their caring support to us over the years and have accompanied our family to multiple memorial events, including National Police Week 2021 in Washington D.C. where my husband was honored for his sacrifice and service. Their continued support and presence in our families’ lives, and the peer support provided to Justin’s colleagues is invaluable. They offer a peaceful presence during the most chaotic and emotional times. I am forever grateful for them. I hope that no family ever has to experience what my family has gone through but if that tragic day arises I know they will be surrounded by, and well cared for by, the best support system available.

Please consider supporting the wonderful volunteers that make up Cowlitz County Chaplaincy as they continue to selflessly support our community.

Cowlitz Chaplaincy at https://cowlitzchaplaincy.org/donate/

Sincerely,

Katie DeRosier

