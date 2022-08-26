FORMER EMT PRAISES CHAPLAINCY LAFAVE: ‘CHAPLAINS GAVE ME FAITH, STRENGTH AND HOPE’

In the early 90s I became a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician through Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Bakers Corner Station 22. It was one of the most rewarding things I had ever accomplished. At times this could be emotionally draining and then be fulfilling at others. I was part of a group like a band of brothers and sisters having the same passion and love for our community and its safety. During the first two months of my EMT position, there were six fatalities on Ocean Beach Highway. Being a new volunteer to Bakers Corner Station it was truly difficult for many of us to find a way to process these calls and keep on going. There were many times where I questioned if I was doing enough? Could I keep doing this?

And then a chaplain showed up…

The chaplains helped me find a way to deal with the tragedies that we saw almost on a daily basis. The chaplains gave me faith, strength and hope of better days to come. The chaplains came around to our station, without any notice just to see how we were doing, did we need support, praying with us at times. The families that they helped, some had lost loved ones, or some going through personal struggles was amazing to see. At times we called them to a scene for crisis intervention and support.

While carrying my first child, we went on two separate aid calls…that were infants whom were not breathing. We went to the calls. I did CPR on these tiny babies with the family watching. I tried to do the best I could to breathe life back into the babies that had previously passed prior to my arrival from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Years later I was part of two separate deliveries of two healthy baby girls. That was Gods way of saying; you may have been a part of two young lives lost, but I’m going to give you the opportunity to bring two lives into the world. I want to thank the chaplains for being there for me and others for giving us hope and courage to keep continuing to help people every day. That through struggle is achievement and faith no matter what the outcome.

The Cowlitz Chaplains are there when it is most needed and least expected. Cowlitz Chaplains and First Responders are called to the task of detecting and assessing emergencies so that they may rescue its potential victims in time. Cowlitz Chaplains are praised, honored, and respected for saving lives every day. I’d like to thank them for giving our local first responders relational, emotional, and spiritual support.

On behalf of Cowlitz County, we thank you for many hours of volunteerism and unselfishness. Thank you for serving law enforcement, fire departments, Cowlitz 911, AMR ambulance, WSDOC, county jail and detention center, and more. Remember, we are here to lift you up and support you as well.

God Bless our Cowlitz Chaplains.

Kalei LaFave

Previous EMT Bakers Corner Station 22

