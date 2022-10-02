For All You Do, We Honor You

Supporting Local First Responders in Cowlitz County with Care Packages

First Responders play a critical role in our communities by facing difficult and often dangerous situations. They often encounter additional challenges, such as the global pandemic. As most of the world shut down in 2020, we counted on them to remain on the front line to protect us and our communities.

For the Cowlitz Chaplaincy’s most recent Community Impact project, we wanted to recognize and honor first responders' dedication to making our communities better and safer places to live. We are so excited to announce starting October 1, the Cowlitz Chaplains are putting together 800 care packages. They will be filled with gifts, goodies and uplifting notes from our community students, donors and businesses for every first responder in Cowlitz County and we will deliver all Care Packages November 1.

This year our theme is “Supporting you on your Travels and Journey” through your life as a first responder. You too can purchase a care package(s) for only $50.00 each. Your name will be signed to the package(s) and the Cowlitz Chaplaincy will gift it on your behalf to a first responder. Over the next month we are asking our community businesses to donate/sponsor items such as travel mugs, maps, air fresheners, power banks, charging cord, first aid kits, car wash gift cards, hand sanitizer, travel blankets, snack pack kit for the road (granola bars, gum, tic tacks, nuts, candy) and much more to fill care packages for Law Enforcement, firefighters, Cowlitz 911, Juvenile Detention, County Jail, Department of Corrections and more in Cowlitz County.

“The past few years has been challenging for everyone, especially for first responders who have been on the front lines during the pandemic, assisting families and keeping our communities safe. The support from our community was overwhelming last year. We came together to donate items and funds to support our local first responders. It's truly humbling to see how we can come together to assist those who help us.” – Kalei LaFave, Community Outreach Director, Cowlitz Chaplaincy

This is our third year identifying every responder of Cowlitz County and gifting them their Responder Renewal Care Packages on your behalf. Delivering 800 care packages at one time is like giving our First Responders a huge hug from our community. The recipients are always incredibly grateful and flattered to receive such love and encouragement from people of all ages. The cards that are written are also inspiring to those who run towards danger every day.

If you are moved to donate items call our office. If you’d like to donate funds towards our 800 responders care packages, please go to our website, www.cowlitzchaplaincy.org and click “Purchase Care Packages” under the Responder Renewal Care Package picture on the home page or mail your generous check (memo: care) to Cowlitz Chaplaincy 1560 Olympia Way, Longview, WA 98632.

