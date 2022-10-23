All About our Responders

A few programs that our chaplains are involved in to support and care for our first responders.

This month I am celebrating my 10th year as a full time police and fire chaplain with Cowlitz Chaplaincy. Over the years, I have watched our call numbers increase as we have been utilized by our area first responders. Those call numbers are often the numbers we promote to demonstrate the need for financial support from our community. And our community has always responded with ever growing generosity. Yet the truth is that there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes that demonstrate what the chaplains are doing to care for our responders.

I want to share in this short article just a few programs that our chaplains are involved in to support and care for our first responders. First, we have two active peer support programs developed by Responder Life, a peer program development agency in Oregon, in place with fire fighters, medics and officers who have received special training to help their colleagues. The programs are supported by trained mental health clinicians and our trained chaplains who assist with coordinating peer responses to responders who need it. Second, as an outgrowth of the peer programs, chaplaincy has partnered with a grassroots group of responders and spouses to develop and create resources to support responders and their families. Out of that partnership has come the creation of a special responder spouse’s handbook that provides helpful information for families of responders. On top of this, the group is currently in partnership with Responder Life, to develop a regional spouse’s peer support team who will be able to send trained spouses to support other spouses during crisis situations. This team is still in the process of forming and starting training to perhaps become the first spouse peer team in the state. It has been so exciting to see the development of these programs and their impact on the responder culture.

Third, the chaplains are often called upon to provide supportive counseling to responders in need. In doing so we often recognize that sometimes our responders need more help than we can provide so we are very intentional in seeking referrals for our responders sending them to culturally competent professional counselors who are trained to work with first responders. This year alone chaplains have assisted with providing counselor referrals to over 21 responders. We continue to develop a list of trusted therapists and counselors to work with our responders.

Fourth, our desire is to encourage responders at the beginning of their careers to focus on and be mindful of their mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. To support that effort, the chaplaincy provides a wellness welcome gift to each new responder, which includes helpful books on dealing with emotional trauma, creating healthy families, supporting spouse health, creating strong marriages, resources for spiritual growth and some goodies to say welcome. Each welcome bag is tailored to the specific branch of service.

These are just a few of the programs that community support helps the chaplaincy to provide for care for our first responders.

