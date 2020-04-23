Pacific County for April 24

Then came the virus.

“It’s not like we can put a gate across Highway 101,” the highway to the coast, says Frank Wolfe, one of three county commissioners.

“Last thing we need”

Frank Lehn administers the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page.

Comments got so nasty that on April 19, Lehn wrote that he’d no longer post COVID-19 updates. About the vitriol, Lehn wrote, “The purpose of this group is and always has been to show the world what a great place this is to live and visit. From what I’ve seen lately, if I didn’t already live here I’m not sure I’d want to, or visit either.”

To discourage visitors, on March 22 the county shut down all road access to the beach. That led the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to close the famous razor clam-digging season through April and probably May.

It was “difficult for us to go forward with a razor-clam opener if folks couldn’t get to the beach,” says Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager.

Plus, on that same day, the county issued an order telling hotels, motels, AirBnbs, RV parks and all other “hospitality lodging” to cease operations.