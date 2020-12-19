Pac-12 championship sequel: Oregon Ducks created own Hollywood ending with win over USC

The redshirt sophomore threw touchdowns to tight ends Hunter Kampmoyer and DJ Johnson to help stake the Ducks to a 21-7 lead but his confidence seemed to waiver after an interception.

“It’s a blessing just because a lot of this is unprecedented,” Shough said of winning the Pac-12 in his first season as the starter during a pandemic. “A lot of us are just mentally drained.”

Brown, the Boston College graduate transfer, threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Redd and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Travis Dye.

That was enough for Oregon, which had a 135-38 edge in rushing yards, to outscore USC’s Air Raid offense.

“He’s a really good player, and he deserved to play somehow, some way,” Cristobal said. “Not only that, he provided an advantage for us in the (run-pass option) world.

“We all very much appreciate Anthony for hanging in there throughout the season, because it’s a position where one player is playing for the most part.”

The Ducks are back-to-back champions despite not winning the North Division. The Huskies (3-1), who had their season ravaged by the coronavirus, could hang the divisional banner if they’d like.