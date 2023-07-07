WOODLAND — The council will soon decide whether to increase a recently expired fee for developers to cover capital park projects — including a new splash pad near Horseshoe Lake — as the city's current fee revenue is soon set to run dry and Woodland's population continues to grow.

The last impact fee collection ended in June and the city states the revenue will completely dry up with the grant match of $133,393 for the Scott Hill Park and Sports Complex's artificial turf field cost of $441,307.

The proposed developer fee change comes after the City Council approved an updated park and recreation plan for 2023 for the first time in six years as required by state law.

Every time they update the park plan, they also have to reevaluate the impact fee structure, Public Works Director Tracy Coleman said during Monday's City Council meeting.

Under the current structure, the impact fee sits at $1,116 for single-family and $831 multi-family residential developers, according to Coleman's presentation. What is now being considered is whether the city should raise this to $4,580 for both single- and multi-family developments.

The new figure is similar to what the cities of Ridgefield and Battleground charge, according to city documents.

Single-family developer fees for parks Most recent in Woodland: $1,116, 2005-June 2023. La Center: $2,842, 2017-2022. Ridgefield: $4,040, 2020-2026. Battle Ground: $4,270, 2022-2028. Proposed in Woodland: $4,580, mid-2023 to 2029. Camas: $5,801, 2022-2028. Castle Rock: $6,690-$13,151, 2022-2028. Vancouver: $7,267-8,046, 2022-2031. Source: City of Woodland.

In the last 18 years, the city had 230 lots developed under the previous impact fee. As of April, five developers in Woodland were working on single- or multifamily residences.

The last park impact fee was set in 2005 and paid for the Park Hill property, the Horseshoe Lake Park Trail and to reopen Goerig Park, Coleman said.

The fees are provided by developers of residential structures, she said, and all money collected goes toward funding park improvements. It's a one-time tax collection on all new developers, not current residences.

"We submitted the park plan, we showed the capital projects of all the projects and all the land, so that's what the park impact fees are going to be used for," Coleman said.

Park plans as city grows

Officials cited a growing population as the reason for investment in parks, businesses and overall public works projects. The growth seen in Woodland outpaced the growth rate of Cowlitz County as whole, with a 1.8% population increase since 2010 as compared to the county population growth of 0.8% in the same timeframe.

In March, the City Council voted to develop its comprehensive plan using an estimated 2.7% population increase over the next 10 years based on historical data.

Among the goals listed in the park plan for Woodland is to provide year-round biking, walking and jogging trails; improve boat launches and handicapped fishing access sites at Horseshoe Lake, Goerig Park and Floodway Open Space; increase public access; and overall lean into park improvements as a way of increasing economic development and tourism.

Horseshoe Lake, currently the largest developed park in Woodland at 6 1/2 acres, will get renewed focus by the city in hopes of adding more recreational opportunities.

According to the park plan, officials want to add a safe crossing on Park Road, improve restrooms, make the park easier to access from city sidewalks and the business district, and add a splash pad or other water features.

The city accepted in June a land donation for a new splash pad by Holland America Bulb Farms owner Benno Dobbe.

Another objective at Horseshoe Lake is to remodel the park's deteriorating shelter as well as replace garbage cans and bench seating.

The city also hopes to add a mini-park and larger community park by 2028. Development of the Scott Hill Park and Sports Complex broke ground in 2017, and officials hope the construction of a larger event and sporting center will finish by 2027.