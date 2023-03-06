Salmon will soon be swimming back to Washington state, with experts predicting the Columbia River could see more coho in 2023 but a potential loss of other species.

With 14 Washington state salmon population groups listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, the highly valued fish face challenges to returning in abundance.

Warming waters, drying streams, pollution and predators have contributed to the downward trend seen in the last several decades, according to a 2022 State of Salmon in Watersheds report from the Governor's Salmon Recovery Office.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in a news release Friday said it hopes the 2023 forecast developed with state and tribal co-managers may help avoid shutting down recreational fishing during the season.

Chinook forecasts

Chinook salmon will likely return to Lower Columbia River hatcheries this spring, fall and summer in similar numbers to the last three years, the news release says. The same is true for the total number of fall Chinook making their way back to the river.

This may affect fishing opportunities on the Lower Columbia, WDFW notes.

“We’re considering several options to improve the predictability of fall Chinook fisheries and limit the in-season closures we've seen in the past several years,” Columbia River Fisheries Manager Ryan Lothrop said in the news release. “We’ll be leaning heavily on public input to help determine what anglers would like to see in 2023.”

The department predicts about 77,100 Lower Columbia River Chinook coming from the coast will return this year, down from 87,542 fish that returned in 2022. Between the Lower Columbia River and Bonneville Dam hatcheries, about 213,200 fish are forecasted to return. These account for a "sizeable portion of the recreational ocean fishery," the department said.

Willapa Bay could see fewer Chinook swimming back in 2023, WDFW predicts.

Coho, steelhead and sockeye salmon

A rosier picture is seen with the Lower Columbia River coho and steelhead populations as compared to places like the Snake and Upper Columbia rivers, according to the governor's 2022 salmon watershed report.

Between 2020 and 2022, the status of Lower Columbia coho changed from "not keeping pace" to "making progress" on return goals, according to the report. But the same could not be said for the lower river's Chinook, with the species still not keeping pace.

Coho salmon across the entire Columbia River could see advances this year, with WDFW projecting roughly 886,000 early and late coho to return in 2023 — double the 10-year average and higher than 2022 returns of 685,000 coho.

Across the chilly coasts of Washington, the department expects 519,329 coho or about 64,600 more than in 2022 to return. Coho traveling back to Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor will likely be higher than in 2022. Natural-origin coho returning to Grays Harbor could see numbers close to last year.

Sockeye salmon could also see a somewhat optimistic year, with 234,500 expected to swim back to the Columbia River during 2023. But this number remains below the "actual return of 665,000 fish," according to WDFW.

The 2022 watershed report says about $6.3 billion is needed to fully fund salmon restoration. As of 2022 about $1.6 billion total has been funneled into various projects, with habitat restoration receiving $747 million to date.

Cowlitz County in September got $5.7 million in state grants to support salmon recovery projects on the Toutle and Coweeman rivers among others.