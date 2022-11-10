Timberline set to open lifts Friday, kicking off ski season in Oregon

Early fall snow is giving Oregon a sneak preview of ski season, with downhill runs opening two weeks before Thanksgiving on the slopes Mount Hood.

Lifts will open Friday, Nov. 11, at Timberline, the ski resort announced Wednesday, offering a preview of a ski season expected to be favorable for skiers and snowboarders, with another La Niña expected to bring cooler temperatures and more snow across the region.

Only two lifts, Pucci and Bruno’s, will be open at Timberline this Friday, but others are expected to open to skiers as conditions allow, the resort said. Timberline also warned skiers of early season dangers on the slopes, including unmarked hazards and active machinery.

It’s a stark difference from last year, when Mount Hood ski areas didn’t open until Dec. 11.

Other ski areas in Oregon should be open by Thanksgiving weekend this year, with Mt. Hood Meadows and Mt. Bachelor both announcing Nov. 25 opening dates, weather permitting.

Dave Tragethon, spokesperson for Mt. Hood Meadows, said that opening date will depend on continued cold temperatures and more natural snow.

“We’re hopeful that we could get a preview day or weekend in before Thanksgiving – and with another big storm we could open before Thanksgiving,” Tragethon said in a news release Tuesday. “We make that opening decision not only on the conditions or snowpack we have, but also based on the forecast and our ability to present and sustain a quality experience for our guests.”

Other Oregon ski areas are also eying Thanksgiving for a possible start to the season, including Willamette Pass Ski Area, which has pegged its earliest possible opening as Nov. 23, and Anthony Lakes, which is hoping to open that weekend, the resort told KOIN. The Cooper Spur Ski Area, located on the northeast side of Mount Hood, opens later in the season and is expected to kick things off Dec. 17.

Mt. Hood Skibowl and Hoodoo Ski Area have yet to announce opening dates for this season.