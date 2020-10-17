The school of fish: MSH bass masters qualify for Nationals, troll for more anglers

“I watched a lot of Youtube and then I just caught on to it and it started to get a little easier but it still takes a lot of work,” Inman said. “I’d like to see more boats out there, more teams, and everyone just trying to grow the club. It gives you more people to talk to when you’re out there and makes it more fun.”

As a wise and wily sophomore on the circuit Opsahl acknowledges that those challenges are real, but insists they shouldn’t be a deterrent for any curious or aspiring anglers.

“The good thing about never doing it before is that nobody fishes the same. So you can learn or the members will teach you,” Opsahl said.

To that end, the Mt. St. Helens bass fishing team is committed to schooling as many young fishers as possible. Organizers know there are barriers to the sport, like boats, and trucks, and trailers and knowhow, but they are committed to break down those obstacles one by one.

“That’s this club’s way of giving back to the youth and this sport. We’re trying to promote it and get these kids in the outdoors,” Thompson noted. “I’d like to give a shout out to the guys who donated their time and effort to these kids with their boats and gas. It’s kind of a thankless job because you have to be on the boat all day but you don’t get to fish.”