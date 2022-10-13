The Guide's Forecast: Silvers remain tight lipped, anglers pray for rain

It goes without saying that the lack of rain is on everyone’s mind. Anglers in our region are scattered looking for the coho bite., but there are many angling pursuits other than salmon right now. If you don’t have a hot bite to get to, maybe try something new.

REMINDER: Please verify current regulations before fishing any body of water.

BEST BET

Fishing the Naselle and doubling down with a razor clam dig on Friday evening at Long Beach.

Lewis Report

This week I fished with my son, who just moved back from Montana. Monday morning, we spent a few hours focusing on the hatchery to Johnson flats. The first part of the morning was spent hovering eggs by the outlet pipes. Out of a half dozen boats in the three hours we fished that area we observed three coho and two chinook caught.

There were so many fish jumping that on three different occasions they almost jumped into the boat. Jumping Coho were the closest we came to hooking any in that area. These smaller A-run fish are notoriously closed mouthed and they made the point today.

Kalama Report

I unsuccessfully completed some research to determine the planned date for the weir removal on the Kalama River. One could reasonably anticipate nothing happening until rain comes. The river is barely a trickle, with virtually no fishing pressure. Today at Modrow Bridge launch there were no vehicles.

Cowlitz Report

Dave Mallahan of Dave’s Guide Service had just finished for the day (Wednesday) and told me they killed five today. The salmon season is far shorter than the twenty fish days he is accustomed to this time of year and it's making people antsy. According to Mallahan, the bottom line is we need rain and a bunch of it.

WDFW anglers’ checks reported the following action last week: Cowlitz River I-5 Bridge downstream – 11 bank rods had no catch. 1 boat/1 rod released three coho jacks. Cowlitz River Above the I-5 Bridge – No report.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees at the Cowlitz fish hatchery recovered 5,881 coho adults, 1,226 coho jacks, 329 fall Chinook adults, 40 fall Chinook jacks, 100 cutthroat trout, 37 summer-run steelhead adults, and three spring Chinook adults over six days of operation.

Naselle Report

Anglers must release all wild fish on the Naselle River. Fishing is only open below the Highway 4 bridge until October 17th.

There are very complex “fishing zones” on the Naselle, so please consult the Fish Washington App. I highly recommend the online app as it’s been greatly improved since the debut a few years ago.

Columbia Gorge and Tributaries

The high point is for the area is Drano Lake. Fishing success has been very good, which means it's also busy. The WDFW creel check report shows: Drano Lake – 95 bank rods kept seven Chinook, three coho, four steelhead and released 15 Chinook and three coho. 100 boats/286 rods kept 64 Chinook, two Chinook jacks, 79 coho, 20 steelhead and released 24 Chinook, 15 coho, one coho jack and 16 steelhead. Wind River – No report.

Merwin Reservoir

- Merwin is fishing pretty good right now. The Kokanee aren’t as big as during the summer as most of those are in the spawning process. The best bites appear to be happening as the sun comes over the hills and early afternoon.

Lower Columbia Report

The Columbia isn’t receiving much pressure yet. In the Woodland area today, there were a few boats working the area outside the mouth of the Lewis. Trolling small hoochie spinners and plugs are effective in certain places for Columbia coho. We need the B-run fish to show as they are more prolific biters.

It appears that some Chinook are being intercepted and released in the pursuit of coho. As the rules are today, the daily limit is three coho down river from the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line and two coho above the line.