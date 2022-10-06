The Guide's Forecast: Local rivers slow, let's go clam digging

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water.

Lower Columbia River Report

Effective 11:59 Friday October 7th the Columbia River closes again from Buoy 10 this time to the Pasco 395 Highway bridge.

Wow, thanks for the 7 days of Chinook fishing. I just received the press release and was unable to gain any understanding of reasoning. Hopefully, a believable (it won’t be rational) explanation will be released publicly.

BEST BET

I’m Stumped……. Let’s go clam digging.

Lewis Report

This week I fished the Lewis from the forks up to the Woodland bridge. We didn’t have any luck, albeit the river is seriously full of fish.

It was later in the morning when we fished Woodland, after a morning Columbia trip. It’s like one long train of Coho heading through the shallows just below the Woodland bridge. There is a pretty good deep slot in that area where I back trolled eggs and diver. That didn’t work so we tried back trolling plugs, casting just plugs and casting spinners didn’t work either. Our timing (high noon with full sun) was a little off for fishing this area and it was more recon than anything. I’m going to return to that spot at both sun up and sun down in the next 6-7 days and see if the bite turns on.

Kalama Report

Angling pressure is really light. The fall Chinook returns so far for this river are phenomenal, it’s unfortunate that the weir is so low in the system. Not a lot of room to fish below it, especially at these levels. The river is very low. The Coho have yet to make themselves known.

Nathan at Sportsman’s Warehouse had some reports of Chinook being caught below the weir. Other than that fishing pressure is very light. There was no one fishing the usually crowded this time of year bank bend across from the RV park.

WDFW checks this week showed similar results: Kalama River – 12 bank rods released two Chinook. 1 boat/2 rods released one Chinook. 14 bank rods no catch.

Cowlitz Report

Considering the lack of Coho returns so far and the closure of Hatchery Chinook, the immediate forecast for the Cowlitz looks somewhat bleak. Some folks are finding pockets of good fishing here and there.

WDFW anglers’ checks reported the following: Cowlitz River I-5 Bridge downstream – 20 bank rods kept one Chinook jack and released one coho jack. 6 boats/12 rods kept two coho. Cowlitz River Above the I-5 Bridge – 25 bank rods kept one coho and released one Chinook, one Chinook jack and one steelhead. 5 boats/10 rods kept two Chinook, one coho, one coho jack and released one Chinook and one steelhead.

Toutle Report

Korey at Bob’s Sporting Goods in Longview tells me that he has heard very little reports at this time, but expects a change once we get some rain.

The Chinook are still waiting in the lower river. The counts of Coho at the hatchery dropped considerably this week compared to last week. The confluence of the Toutle with the Cowlitz above Castle Rock might be a good place to check out.

Reservoirs Report

Merwin — Fishing picked up this week. My neighbor said it was scratch fishing as he and a friend came up just five fish short of their combined 20-fish limit. He’s and old school guy and got his fish on lake trolls and wedding ring spinners at about 40 feet deep.

Riffe Lake — Silvers are still fishing good. They are averaging 12-14 inches. Some large Triploid trout are in the mix up to 20” in length.

Razor Clam Report

The WDFW approved seven days of clam digging this week. The following digs during evening (p.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington Department of Health (DOH) showed razor clams are safe to eat:

Oct. 8, Saturday, 6:21 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Oct. 9, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 10, Monday, 7:46 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Oct. 11, Tuesday, 8:26 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 12, Wednesday, 9:06 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Oct. 13, Thursday, 9:46 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 14, Friday, 10:29 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

