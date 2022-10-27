The Guide's Forecast: Lewis River silvers looking pretty on pinks

The Lewis River is still fishing well and the Cowlitz is looking more promising by the day. If you don’t have any fluorescent pink Brad's wigglers make sure you add them to your shopping list. They are deadly for coho right now.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water

BEST BET

There are lots of opportunities throughout the area. There is no single bright spot.

Lewis Report

Flows on the Lewis are near perfect since this Wednesday with another release from the dam.

Fishing is generally good, depending on when, where and how you fish. My son and I fished with my friend Keith Fisher on Sunday. We focused on the area from the I-5 bridge to the forks. We weren’t alone by any stretch, but it wasn’t too bad. Everyone fishing this river is pretty respectable.

Spending the day casting mostly plugs turned out to be a good move. We followed a pod of fish upriver on the bottom of the outgoing tide. We managed to land two, (both wild) and lost two others. The bite happened during a two hour window.

The go-to plug was Brad's Wiggler (Fluorescent Flo Pink #BW-07) with hooks that were retrofitted with a small bead chain trailing a big river bait hook.

Kalama Report

Monday I did some scouting around the Kalama. While I visited the river, officials were in the process of removing the fish weir. Within the next week or so this will make a huge difference on the Kalama.

Currently the river is very low and fishing is difficult. Nathan at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso relayed a few reports of success, but it's been far from lights out.

Creel checks from WDFW showed that 37 bank rods kept four coho, and released three coho. Four rods for two boats kept six coho, and released one Chinook and four coho. Pressure has certainly increased from last week.

Cowlitz Report

Nathan at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso says the Cowlitz is definitely worth the trip. Some of his employees are regularly picking up Coho on spinners. He also states that a few steelhead are still in the mix.

WDFW anglers’ checks reported the following efforts last week: Cowlitz River I-5 Bridge downstream – 10 bank rods released one coho. 6 boats/17 rods kept 10 coho and released three coho. Cowlitz River Above the I-5 Bridge – 15 bank rods released seven Chinook and three coho.

Naselle Report

I apologize for indicating last week that the river was opening above Highway 4. The emergency rule superseded the regular rule and I overlooked it for this particular river. Please always review the rules for any water you fish before heading out.

There have been a few reports of the coho turning dark and the most popular fishing spots are very crowded. Remember, the river is only open to fishing up to the highway.

Lower Columbia Summary

Last Thursday I fished the Columbia River outside the Lewis again. We didn’t mark nearly the number of fish from the trip I reported on last week. There were no schools at all. We didn’t catch anything and observed the same for the five boats in the area.

I think the incoming low pressure system affected the bite. Once the weather front moves all the way through, the lower Columbia should fish well. The odds should be especially good off the mouths of the Kalama and Lewis rivers.

There have not been any reports from the Columbia estuary.

Chehalis Report

The Chehalis River tidewater is producing fast limits of coho. Montesano seems to be the most popular area. Trolling spinners is effective.

Reservoir Report

Merwin is still a little slow but folks are grinding it out. Watch the weather this time of year as the winds can be rough. I haven’t heard any specific reports of catches and effective techniques this week.