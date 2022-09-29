The Guide's Forecast: Gotta give the Lower Columbia a go

Lewis Report

This evening I drove up to the hatchery and couldn’t help but notice the falling leaves and a Lewis River full of Coho. Strangely the fishing pressure was unusually light. There were many small Coho jumping everywhere, but I didn’t observe any catches for the dozen bank fisherman and five boats while I was there. The launch at Cedar Creek had only five trailers. The initial run of Lewis coho tend to be smaller with the bigger fish typically arriving in November.

The water flow hasn’t changed. It’s so low that there are new cotton woods emerging on the island at the hole in the wall.

The WDFW angler surveys showed 53 bank rods kept one Chinook jack, 11 coho and one coho jack. Two boats fishing five rods kept seven coho jacks and released two Chinook.

I fished the mouth on Tuesday. It was pretty slow trolling, as we only hooked and lost one nice Chinook in three hours. We gave up on that and tried twitching and tossing plugs. I located a bunch of fish in the deep hole on the downriver side of the RR bridge on the Clark County side. We caught three bright Coho within an hour, but we unfortunately had to leave. No doubt we would have caught more.

Grammar Report

There are a lot of fish in the Kalama, but I can’t find any reports of too many being caught. WDFW checks this week showed similar results: Kalama River – 14 bank rods NO catch

Cowlitz Report

WDFW anglers’ checks reported the following: Cowlitz River I-5 Bridge downstream – 82 bank rods kept one Chinook, two coho jacks and released two Chinook and one coho. 24 boats/57 rods kept four coho and released two Chinook and 10 coho. Cowlitz River Above the I-5 Bridge – 36 bank rods kept one steelhead and released three Chinook.

Water flow on the Cowlitz at Castle Rock got a bump a few days ago. As of midweek it was up to 3,700 cfps.

Trolling at the mouth has been good, not great. Dave Mallahan with Dave’s Guide Service fished the Cowlitz this week. He indicated that things are kind of slow, with some hatchery coho starting show.

Toutle Report

Nathan at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso has heard great reports of Chinook in the Toutle. They are holding in the lower end in deeper water waiting for rain. Coho are really beginning to show but large numbers haven’t made it to the Green River yet.

Naselle Report

Early coho are starting to show. As a reminder the river is closed above the highway until October 17th.

Reservoir Reports

Riffe Lake – The landlocked variety of salmon in this lake being Silvers, tend to stay in better shape longer. Fishing is pretty good right now and the fish have some size to them.

Mayfield Lake – During the fall the thousands of stocker trout placed over the summer grow extremely quickly. They have voracious appetites and can make for a fun day of trout fishing. It should remain good as the nights get slightly cooler and longer.

Columbia Summary

Lower Columbia River east end of Reed Island upstream to Bonneville Dam counts– 278 salmonid boats and 42 Washington bank rods were tallied during Saturday’s flight.

For the area open below Bonneville Sec 1 (Bonneville) – 91 bank anglers kept eight Chinook, seven Chinook jacks, one coho and released one Chinook. 273 boats/707 rods kept 240 Chinook, 96 Chinook jacks, eight coho, one coho jack and released six Chinook, 10 Chinook jacks, two coho jacks and one steelhead.

Smaller Lakes Report

Horseshoe Lake – I talked to a couple guys that had a good day bass fishing. They focused their efforts on the south shore of the northern side of the lake by the docks.

Silver Lake – Crappie fishing is going strong. The fish are very aggressive and hungry in anticipation of winter.

High Lakes – Folks are pretty tight lipped about exact locations but there are many to choose from. Reports indicate that they are mostly fishing well and will continue to do so. That is, until the coming temperature changes and the fall turnover is complete.

Coastal Report

Salmon Fishing ended the season on a great note for coho. There have been many large hatchery coho caught in the last week or two in Westport. This is good news for the bays and rivers. The harbor is fishing great for coho up to the Johns River. All marine salmon closes September 30th, other than the area from Buoy 10 that is re-opening on October 1, 2022. Here is the notice:

Effective 12:01 AM Saturday October 1, retention of Chinook and hatchery coho (adults and jacks) is allowed in the mainstem Columbia River from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line. The daily adult bag limit is three salmon, of which only one may be a Chinook. All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect.

Salmon fishing might be a good option in the Buoy 10 area, although it has been comparatively slow for offshore coho out of the Columbia compared to Westport.

Tuna fishing is still going strong for some folks. The fish have moved further offshore. I’ve heard of catches this week beginning at 42NM. Reports indicate that fish are in small schools and boats are getting lots of fish once the jumpers are located.

Beach Report

Razor Clams Some toxin reports have come back negative. By the time you read this you will possibly still have time to catch the Friday tide. Hopefully by the next planned opening, October 8th through October 14th the toxins will be safe. Here are the tide details in case you go on Friday:

Sept. 30, Friday, 10:43 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Editor's Note: Additional fish reports from The Guide's Forecast can be found online at https://www.TheGuidesForecast.com/