It’s that time of year when things fishing related in our region really take off. From summer salmon at Buoy 10, pink salmon starting to show in Puget Sound and excellent angling in mountain high lakes, fishing in August can be epic. In this week’s report I cover fishing hotspots including Ilwaco, Long Beach, Cathlamet, Longview, Toledo, Kalama, Woodland, and other southwest Washington honey holes.

SALTED WATERS

The Buoy 10 area in the river is off to a typical slow start with most anglers taking advantage of smooth seas and decent bar conditions. Jetty anglers are reporting some coho on the line. SpinFish are reportedly working well for hooking both Chinook and coho.

Surf perch fishing in Long Beach is very good. It’s that time of year when surf perch begin spawning and they are one of the few fish that gives birth to live young. Be sure to give them a gentle squeeze before bonking to release any fry that may be ready to survive.

Jetty fishing is off to a good start with the Buoy 10 opener. Anglers are reporting some success for coho when casting Flying C spinners off the north jetty.

Reports out of Westport indicate that Chinook fishing is going strong. Be sure to check your calendar before making plans as there is a closure for Chinook retention on Fridays and Saturdays. Some anglers have reported getting limits of Chinook and coho salmon along with limits of rockfish on combo days.

LOWER COLUMBIA

I ran into Jim Milanowski last week in Woodland. He was stocking the Angler West store with Looney Coonies, as the bait shop is now carrying them. This is good news for those of us in the Woodland area and the shrimp look great. When he’s not fishing the ocean, Milanowski says he’s been doing well in the lower river for summer steelhead on the anchor with naked coon shrimp.

Cowlitz River fisherman are having better success as the steelhead run approaches the peak. Of all Southwest Washington rivers, the Cowlitz received the most hatchery returns with 318 steelhead checking into the hatchery on the last weeks count. Tacoma power employees recovered 111 spring Chinook adults, 49 spring Chinook jacks, 262 spring Chinook mini-jacks, 255 summer-run steelhead adults, and six cutthroat trout over five days of operations at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery separator.

Creel checks on the Kalama River last week showed six bank anglers with no catch. Escapement reports show steelhead number still increasing with Chinook counts hanging in there also.

The Lewis river is producing some fish for those that put in the hours. Backtrolling plugs has been working better than coon shrimp. I fished the hatchery last week and got one decent hatchery fish, noting two others caught during the same time frame. Steelhead escapement counts doubled from the previous week and indicate that decent fishing should continue for the next few weeks.

The East Fork of the Lewis is pretty much a splash and giggle crowd right now. Flows are basically a trickle.z

Plunking on the Columbia River mainstem for steelhead at Martin’s Bar is an option, but I haven’t heard any reports for a couple of weeks. With the Columbia reopening for Chinook, there may be more to report soon.

Lakes and Reservoirs

Riffe Lake is producing some good numbers of landlocked coho. Limits are certainly possible this time of year.

Mayfield Lake hasn’t received any more hatchery plants since last month, but trout fishing is still good with best results coming at 125 feet using a 3–4-ounce dropper. Success ratios vary greatly depending on the angler, so don’t be afraid to switch up gear, depths, and trolling speeds.

Early morning angling has been lights out at fishing Merwin. One angler reported that a Merwin Madness Tasmanian cut plug worked the best.

Horseshoe Lake in Woodland is pretty much done for trout by now, but Lake River has been producing some catfish in the Ridgefield area. Bass fishing is also an option.