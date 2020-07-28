Tee it Up: Golfers keep swarming area courses

As COVID-19 continues its reign across the country, pushing shutdown dates and increasing safety mandates, one constant persists; the need to get outside and stay active.
Golfers, both aces and novices, have been especially eager to get out and recreate, at a socially acceptable distance, of course. Over the last few months both Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview and Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso have seen surges in both players and respect for staff.
Those 300-round days that were so shocking at first have become the new normal and course managers are hoping to keep it that way.
“Play is way up. We have a ton of new faces because golf is the one thing people can do right now,” Mint Valley manager Jim Nickerson said.
Nickerson noted that the course restaurant took a hit in business, as they’ve only offered the full menu on weekends. However, the losses there have been easily made up for with a full slate of tee times each day.
Lance Satcher, course manager at Three Rivers echoed his contemporary across the river noting that his course has also seen a huge increase in turnout, with faces both new and familiar making the rounds.
“Our sheet is full every day. We’re not even doing tournaments or fundraisers anymore. The new policies drive people out to the course. Golf is healthy,” Satcher said.
Both courses are still following safety guidelines, providing sanitizing stations, encouraging social distancing and offering one-person per cart deals. Masks are also required for all indoor spaces at both courses.
“We had a few people disagree with the mask mandate but they understood it was for staff safety and complied. We can also provide masks for those who show up without,” Satcher said.
Three Rivers and Mint Valley also moved all of their indoor seating outside and have encouraged people to simply play and then leave the premises in order to keep numbers down.
“The whole play and leave thing is odd but it’s what is needed,” Nickerson said. “People would be here six, six and a half hours, having a good time, talking and drinking after playing. But people have been really good about that change. They’ve been really respectful.”
