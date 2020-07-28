Tee it Up: Golfers keep swarming area courses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 continues its reign across the country, pushing shutdown dates and increasing safety mandates, one constant persists; the need to get outside and stay active.

Golfers, both aces and novices, have been especially eager to get out and recreate, at a socially acceptable distance, of course. Over the last few months both Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview and Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso have seen surges in both players and respect for staff.

Those 300-round days that were so shocking at first have become the new normal and course managers are hoping to keep it that way.

“Play is way up. We have a ton of new faces because golf is the one thing people can do right now,” Mint Valley manager Jim Nickerson said.

Nickerson noted that the course restaurant took a hit in business, as they’ve only offered the full menu on weekends. However, the losses there have been easily made up for with a full slate of tee times each day.

Lance Satcher, course manager at Three Rivers echoed his contemporary across the river noting that his course has also seen a huge increase in turnout, with faces both new and familiar making the rounds.