Camped out on the rocky shores and docks near beloved fishing spots from, shiny gray sea lions wait for their prey.

The prey are the salmon and steelhead that come in droves through the Lower Columbia River each year. But their numbers are dwindling, and experts say the massive sea lions share at least some of the blame.

Locals report seeing an uptick in sea lions gathering in a northern Columbia River tributary — the Cowlitz River from Gerhart Gardens in Longview to the Barrier Dam in Salkum. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife say researchers cannot thoroughly track all the sea lions in the river's tributaries, but overall, the pinnipeds' population across the Pacific Northwest is rising.

Steller and California sea lions pose a challenge for anglers in the Pacific Northwest. They can weigh more than a ton, and the predators harbor evolutionary skills to capture the fish they want.

Some will follow boats just to catch salmon before fishers can, said Jerry Sessions, a longtime Cowlitz County resident and local fisherman.

"No matter where you go, these things have taken over the docks," Sessions said.

Lawmakers' response

Legislation in 2018 gave some flexibility to government and tribal resource managers about how to handle sea lions, which in the Lower Columbia River pose the biggest peril to regional steelhead fish.

Most of WDFW's focus is on the Bonneville Dam and Willamette River, as those areas see the largest number of both sea lions and salmon. In other words, sea lions are easier to track.

"We've been doing a lot of work to make the most of this process," said Casey Clark, lead marine mammal researcher with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Sea lions were once considered vulnerable but have seen their numbers rise in the last decade.

According to data from WDFW, the number of California and Steller sea lions at the Bonneville Dam started to spike between 2004 and 2011.

Counts in 2003 for California lions were 104, reaching their highest at more than 195 in 2015. Steller sea lion counts also reached their peak at 89 in 2011.

WDFW believes it’s no coincidence that as sea lion numbers rose, salmon and steelhead runs started to decline. While experts attribute this to other factors like dams blocking their return and steadily warming waters, sea lions have added to the hardship.

Salmon numbers between 2002 and 2018 dropped from 280,000 to 100,000. They had some good years between, but total sea lion fish consumption spiked. In 2015, sea lion predation reached its highest at more than 10,000 or 4.5% of the salmon/steelhead run that were eaten.

An "expanded removal program" has allowed wildlife managers to pursue options like expanding removal areas, targeting both the Stellar and California species and loosening regulations that have an extensive process for deciding whether a sea lion qualifies for removal.

"We have to demonstrate that we can quantify the impacts of these lions on fish," Clark said.

Tracking and monitoring the sea lions without removal is not easy, Clark said.

First of all, sea lions look very similar to one another. Past regulations required WDFW to prove it had seen the same sea lion multiple times before it could lethally remove them, which made the already long process stretch even longer, Clark said.

The state, since 2008, gets rid of an average of 19 California sea lions per year, according to the Washington Department Fish and Wildlife.

Local perspective

Sessions, 68, said from his perspective, these changes have not yet reached the Lower Columbia River.

He’s been fishing for nearly his entire life on the local tributaries such as the Cowlitz River and said he has noticed an uptick in the last five years, sometimes counting 15 to 20 sea lions camped out on docks.

“When I go out fishing, the only things that are catching fish are the sea lions,” Sessions said.

Session fishes all across the Southwest Washington region, from the Cowlitz River up to fishing areas in Castle Rock, as well as boat launches in Rainier, Astoria and St. Helens.

The city of Astoria in the past has tried non-lethal measures to handle the population. Clark said sea lions may be deterred, but eventually they get used to different nettings and other ways of keeping them away.

The large animals pile on the boat docks during the spring and summer, and Sessions said he has trouble finding any place to launch his boat.

Even when he does, he said, the animals have the upper hand on catching a fish.

The Steller sea lion, whose males can weigh more than a ton, live for 20 to 30 years and have a consistently increasing population, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Estimates from NOAA show there are about 238,000 sea lions along the West Coast.

Managing the environment is complicated, Clark said. Sea lions need to survive as well, but salmon restoration projects are hindered by their predation.

Everything done by WDFW follows federal guidance, Clark said. Both science and humanity for managing sea lions is at the core of how they handle this “very, very complicated issue,” Clark said.

Sea lions are also protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, with exceptions for states like Oregon and Washington looking to save their salmon.

These animals also face their own threats; NOAA offered a $20,000 reward for information on a driver who ran their boat right through a group of resting sea lions near Hayden Island in April.

“That sort of behavior is not at all unheard of,” Clark noted. “I should add that it's not legal. Shooting them is even more illegal.”

Sessions said he knows there are approved methods for removal, but those are concentrated largely at the Bonneville Dam and Willamette River.

It’s been a few weeks since he last called the regional WDFW office to report the large number of sea lions he saw on the Cowlitz, but he said he has yet to hear back.

“It doesn’t seem like whatever was passed has affected it in any way, shape or form,” Sessions said.

Clark said he understands why some feel WDFW’s methods aren’t working, adding his department does not necessarily have all the resources it needs to cover both the Columbia River and all of its tributaries.

"Our best approach is to do management at the places where we can have the most impact," Clark said.

The program overall has seen success with tracking and removing sea lions, Clark said, but many anglers in these lower-traffic rivers do not necessarily see those results.

“It’s been one of the most successful collaborative programs I’ve ever been a part of,” Clark said. “But we know some people are upset, and it shows what an emotional issue this is.”