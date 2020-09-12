Sport Fishing: Big ugly tiger musky makes area anglers smile

They may have a face only a mother could love but the big ugly tiger musky has found its way into the hearts of area anglers nonetheless.
A non-native fish with a Frankenstein’s monster creation story, the tiger musky has had a home in Washington since 1988. That’s when Jack Tipping, then with the Washington Department of Wildlife (now the Department of Fish and Wildlife), went out of his way to bring the gnarly fanged fish to Lake Mayfield reservoir on the Cowlitz River watershed.
“It’s quite a story. It took months,” Tipping said of the process to get final approval for releasing the state’s first tiger muskies.
After bringing in eggs from Minnesota and growing fingerling tiger muskies up to about three inches, the Department of Wildlife brought in a new director who wanted to kill the project. Tipping persisted, though, and was eventually able to obtain written permission from all seven of the Columbia River management entities including tribal and state interests from Washington, Oregon and Idaho to help sell his case to the new boss.
When Tipping finally got approval from the Washington Department of Wildlife Commission to go ahead with his pet project he wasted no time letting the little fishies swim free.
“They gave the thumbs up and I drove down to the lake and put the fish in,” Tipping said with tones of glee still obvious in his voice. “The funny thing is I got a call from Olympia shortly thereafter asking if I hadn’t already put those fish in the lake would I please hold up. I said, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.’”
That first deposit, Tipping estimates, consisted of a several thousand tiger muskies between 6-7 inches in length. Nowadays it’s not unusual to catch fish that are more than four feet long weighing more than 30 pounds. But to get to that size takes time, and like all things piscatorial in nature, a whole lot of patience.
A tiger musky is a sterile cross between a northern pike and a muskellunge. Typically the cross is between a female muskellunge and a male northern pikeminnow, but breeding works the other way too. Recently fishery managers in Washington have been bringing in fingerlings from Wyoming to keep stocks up.
“The cross happens in nature once in a while so it’s been around a long time but states started using them in the upper Midwest in the early 1980’s,” Tipping explained.
Those heartland fish were stocked as gamefish in order to give sport anglers more opportunity to pull hulking fish from the murky depths. In Washington, though, Tipping believed that the ungainly fish with their flesh shredding teeth could pay dividends for both local fishermen and native fish.
“The purpose around here was that both Mayfield and Merwin (reservoirs) were full of northern pikeminnows,” Tipping noted. “The muskies are eating the northern pikeminnow. That’s their preferred buffet item.”
Northern pike, a non-native fish species, have been working their way through Washington’s waterways and wreaking havoc on already distressed juvenile salmonid populations, along with other gamefish, by feasting on the smaller fish. By introducing tiger muskies to those dammed reservoirs, biologists hoped to reel in one out of control population with the help of their oversized, and sterile, kissing cousins.
According to Tipping, that logic has panned out over the last three decades as pikeminnow numbers have decreased while tiger muskies have increased in numbers and size. A case study on the Merwin Reservoir where landlocked sockeye salmon (kokanee) reside showed that those fish have thrived as tiger muskies have helped trim the northern pikeminnow population by over 80 percent.
If that balance ever wound up out of whack, Tipping noted that tiger muskies could be eliminated simply by ceasing stocking operations. Within about ten years he figures the last of the tiger musky would be gone.
But that’s not a bridge that anyone seems likely to cross soon. As Tipping reasoned, if the program wasn’t working, the WDFW would have abandoned the program long ago. Instead, they’ve been stocking lakes like Mayfield and Merwin with thousands of foot long yearlings each spring.
“People were interested right away. It took a couple years for the fish to get big enough to draw a lot of interest but within two years of release they were upwards of seven pounds and 28 inches,” Tipping said.
The first legal fish, weighing a little over seven pounds, was caught in 1992 at Lake Mayfield. Four year later on that same reservoir Tipping caught his largest tiger musky, and the only one he’s ever killed, weighing 23.8 pounds. Both of those trophy fish are now stuffed and mounted in the office of his log cabin home in Onalaska.
Seven years after Lake Mayfield became tiger musky territory Lake Merwin, on the Lewis River, received its first shipment of the funky fish. South Lewis County Park Pond was also an experimental tiger musky release site but the WDFW abandoned that project in 2000 after the fish failed to thrive in the old quarry hole.
Tipping says that reservoirs are optimal for tiger musky habitat for several reasons. The first is that those waters are relatively protected and the dams serve to keep the vast majority of planted fish from straying too far. The other reason that tiger muskies like the dammed pools is that they prefer a water temperature of 68 degrees. For comparison, the water on the flowing section of the Cowlitz River below Mayfield typically hovers closer to fifty degrees and species like largemouth bass prefer a temperature closer to 78 degrees.
“The longer the water temperature is 68 degrees and there’s food available then the fast they are going to grow,” Tipping said. “A tiger musky grows circles around a bass around here.”
Tipping has even conducted sonic tracking using a boat and followed the fish around from season to season. His intent was to better understand their movements and feeding patterns. He says fishing for tiger muskies is best in July and August, but they keep on biting into September, too.
“We know where they go in the summer-fall and the winter-spring,” Tipping said. “They have home ranges, two home ranges that can be miles and miles apart and at different depths.”
In the warmer months they prefer water about eight feet deep with thick water weeds for cover. In the colder months they’ll dive down more than 30 feet to hunker down. Tipping suggests using bucktail spinners and baits for the best luck, and added that he’s seen people have success with nothing more than a big plastic worm.
Whatever you use to catch one, it’s important to protect your fleshy bits once you land a tiger musky because their curved tip teeth are no laughing matter.
“They’ll just tear you up,” Tipping admitted like a parent embarrassed by their child’s bad habits.
Still, Tipping is adamant that the trade offs provided by tiger muskies make them worth the work, and associated risks. Specifically, he believes that they have an important role to play in the sport fishing world as the region’s resident big fish (see: Salmon and steelhead) continue to decline.
“I think it’s gone particularly well, especially in years where there’s bad salmon fishing. I mean, I love to fish for salmon but when they’re not there a tiger musky will do just fine,” Tipping said. “It’s really something when you’re out there and instead of watching a twelve inch fish follow your lure along you have a four-footer following along. And sometimes they’ll take it right next to the boat. That’s a heart stopper.”
These days a tiger musky must measure at least fifty inches to be a legal fish for harvesting. But that’s hardly the point. While they are technically edible, most anglers prefer to practice “CPR” on the striped fish (Catch/Picture/Release) so that they might live to be caught again another day.
That’s a technique that Tipping endorses as he continues to harbor hopes that tiger muskies can increase their reach in the Evergreen State. While Lake Sacajawea in Longview has too much fresh water coursing through to make for an adequate home, Tipping believes that Horseshoe Lake in Woodland, Swofford Pond in Mossyrock, and Loomis Lake on the Long Beach Peninsula could all be suitable home waters for his beloved tiger muskies in the future.
“I’d like to see a few more lakes stocked with them in Washington,” Tipping said. “I even think the department could sell more licenses if they had some more of these fish to catch.”
