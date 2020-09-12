Sport Fishing: Big ugly tiger musky makes area anglers smile

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They may have a face only a mother could love but the big ugly tiger musky has found its way into the hearts of area anglers nonetheless.

A non-native fish with a Frankenstein’s monster creation story, the tiger musky has had a home in Washington since 1988. That’s when Jack Tipping, then with the Washington Department of Wildlife (now the Department of Fish and Wildlife), went out of his way to bring the gnarly fanged fish to Lake Mayfield reservoir on the Cowlitz River watershed.

“It’s quite a story. It took months,” Tipping said of the process to get final approval for releasing the state’s first tiger muskies.

After bringing in eggs from Minnesota and growing fingerling tiger muskies up to about three inches, the Department of Wildlife brought in a new director who wanted to kill the project. Tipping persisted, though, and was eventually able to obtain written permission from all seven of the Columbia River management entities including tribal and state interests from Washington, Oregon and Idaho to help sell his case to the new boss.

When Tipping finally got approval from the Washington Department of Wildlife Commission to go ahead with his pet project he wasted no time letting the little fishies swim free.