The state ecology department has awarded a regional river recovery group $5.4 million to help restore floodplains on the Lewis River, which officials say will fully fund a widescale effort to reverse the damage brought upon an essential waterway through decades of mining, floods and rising temperatures.

The Washington state Department of Ecology last week announced $63 million in grants to 12 groups across the state, all of which focused on flood risk mitigation and ecological restoration.

One of these grants, which ranged in amount from $237,000 to $10 million, will go to the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership for a long-awaited restoration project on the lower East Fork Lewis River.

“This is a very exciting bucket list restoration project for people who love fishing, live along the East Fork, or for businesses that operate along the East Fork, because it fixes some serious water quality and erosion issues,” Jasmine Zimmer-Stucky, public affairs and legislative specialist with the partnership, said in an interview.

What gets funded

Slated to begin early next year, the project would include regrading the floodplains that have been “severely impacted by gravel mining and development,” the Department of Ecology said in a news release last week.

The partnership’s plan is to remove four levees, relocate public infrastructure and return the “meandering river channel,” the department said.

The $5.4 million grant was awarded to help reduce flood and erosion risk along 3 miles of the lower East Fork Lewis River, the largest tributary of the Lewis River. With this additional funding, the group has reached its goal of raising $20 million needed to fund the floodplain reclamation project, the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership wrote in a news release.

“This funding marks the culmination of decades of work by numerous individuals and organizations who share our vision of restoring the East Fork Lewis River,” the partnership said in the news release.

Other grant sources include $7.06 million awarded in 2022 by the Washington Recreation Conservation Office’s Salmon Recovery Funding Board and $7.5 million that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommended in April, the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership said.

“We are working with partners across the state to improve the resiliency of Washington’s floodplains so that we can protect community health, safety and the environment,” Ecology Director Laura Watson said in the news release. “Floodplains are essential. They provide important habitat for salmon, rich soil for farms, and remarkable opportunities for recreation and enjoying nature.”

A broken river channel

Instream gravel mining from 1930 and 1975 had significant impacts on the floodplains, according to Devan Rostorfer, a water quality specialist with the Department of Ecology, who authored a river restoration plan in October 2021.

Much of the large wood that occupied the river was removed, and some of the floodplains were filled over time. Entire sections of the channel are no longer connected, Rostorfer wrote in the report, and the lack of wood in the system makes it harder for salmon to find safe places for egg-laying.

A significant flood in 1996 only worsened these conditions and made erosion more likely, Zimmer-Stucky said. When the river flooded, the high waters broke through a levee separating the river from quarry gravel. Once floodwaters scooped up gravel across nine abandoned pits, the unnatural material became part of the natural river channel.

“You have this amazing, free-flowing natural river system,” Zimmer-Stucky said. “Then you go around a bend, and all of a sudden you are in what feels like a pond or stream.”

The river’s purpose

The East Fork Lewis River produces relatively high numbers of steelhead and salmon populations, according to advocacy group Friends of the East Fork Lewis River. Much of the salmonid fish production in the Columbia River Basin comes from these critical tributaries across Southwest Washington, according to a study done by the Bonneville Power Administration.

With the changes brought on by the 1996 flood, the East Fork started to see areas of slow, warm water that benefit predatory fish, as opposed to cold-water fish like salmon, according to a project report from the Salmon Recovery Funding Board.

“That was a huge detriment to the salmon, steelhead and lamprey populations that rely on the river,” Zimmer-Stucky said.

Water quality has a direct and sometimes immediate effect on salmon recovery in the East Fork Lewis River, Rostorfer said in the restoration report. Channel stability, habitat diversity and cold temperatures are three important factors for salmon’s survival.

“Implementing projects to address warm water temperatures and improve low instream flows are important to support salmon recovery,” Rostorfer said.

Risks to salmon habitat restoration ties in with other issues ecologists face at this fork of the river.

The East Fork relies on the Troutdale Aquifer as a main source of streamflow to the river, according to Rostorfer, and the aquifer is the sole source of drinking water for Clark County residents. Higher water consumption, increased air temperatures and decreased snowmelt have factored into streamflow issues seen in the east fork, the report states.

An aspect of the project proposed by the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership would involve reconnecting floodplains and removing levees, which was identified as a solution to these streamflow issues, Rostorfer said in the report.

“These projects have the ability to help restore natural watershed and sediment processes and improve river dynamics,” Rostorfer said.

Some of these problems could take until 2075 for the river system to fix on its own, according to the Department of Ecology report.

State efforts

The Department of Ecology’s total $63 million in flood project funding has come from the Floodplains by Design program, which launched in 2013 and has since funneled $283 million to support 57 floodplain projects to reduce flood risks in 18 counties, according to the Department of Ecology.

The program also helped connect 7,925 acres of wetlands and riparian forests to rivers in Washington, protect 5,476 acres of land and restore 71 miles of salmon habitat. Flood risks to 3,084 homes and structures have been lowered in part because of this funding, according to Floodplains by Design.

“What sets Floodplains by Design apart is the flexibility of funding and the unique public-private partnership to keep the program responsive to community needs,” Kas Guilleozet, senior watershed director at Bonneville Environmental Foundation, said in a statement. “These projects are helping Washington build much-needed resilience to climate change.”

The Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership is currently sponsoring 10 habitat restoration projects throughout the Lower Columbia River system, according to an interactive map on its website.