More people are flocking to Washington’s collection of state parks, surprising parks officials who expected visitation to drop but instead are seeing even more tourists at its array of mountains, lakes, rivers and geological marvels.

“Southwest Washington is very diverse ecologically speaking and historically speaking, and in what recreation opportunities there are,” said Washington State Parks Meryl Lassen, communications consultant. “It’s very rich.”

And the data seems to prove the area’s appeal. Since 2019, most of the parks have seen more tourists in the last two years, according to a 2021-23 financial report from Washington State Parks. In the general Lower Columbia region, the most popular were Battle Ground Lake, Beacon Rock, Columbia Hills and Westport Light.

Stay up to date on Lower Columbia news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Lower Columbia news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Laura Holmes, Washington State Parks administrative services director, said in an interview the high numbers of visitors came as a slight surprise. They knew more people would come to parks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines that restricted much of public in-person events, but figured once the restrictions were lifted, they would see a major dip in 2022. But the mountains beckoned.

“We expected visitation to potentially go down a little. … And we are seeing a bit of a downward trend, but not as much as what we were thinking,” Holmes said, noting they tend to make conservative estimates in their budget.

Breaking down the numbers

Washington State Parks reported about $12 million higher revenue than what it had expected, bringing in $122.8 million during the 2021-23 budget years. Capital project spending went up, with a projected $60 million that was reappropriated, according to the financial report.

The largest drivers of money include the Discover Pass, which people can order online and use at any state park, and camping services.

The Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program got more funding than ever at $120 million across multiple agencies, with $17 million dedicated to “priority projects” and establishing a long-distance trail system, according to the report. More than $24 million went toward the Nisqually Full-Service Park project, which is about to begin construction on the campground.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

“It’s one of those things that becomes an interesting issue to have, (one) that we’re not quite used to, but is a good problem to have,” Holmes said.

Data from Washington State Parks shows that between 2019 and 2021, visitors to Battle Ground Lake jumped nearly 60,000 from 332,272 to 389,728.

The Mount St. Helens Visitor Center near Castle Rock saw 162,058 visitors in 2022, up from 90,560 in 2021. Seaquest State Park, across the street, also saw a jump in visitors, with 156,243 recorded in 2019 compared to 175,919 in 2022.

“That’s a whole different level of tourism because you have Mount St. Helens right there,” Lassen said.

More visitation means more reason to start and continue projects, add services and maintain parks. According to the May financial report, there are 21 completed projects in Washington state, 26 in construction, 42 in design/permitting and 12 that are planned.

It’s not just state parks seeing more people; the National Parks Service reported record-high visitation in 2021. Roughly 297 million people went to at least one of the Service’s 423 parks, according to the agency, and then 311 million in 2022.

A response to pandemic

Lassen said the isolation and entrapment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic led people to turn away from indoor activities, instead looking to the vastness of Washington’s unique landscape. Beacon Rock, for example, is the core of an ancient volcano.

Mike Hedges, an outdoors enthusiast from Kelso, said he also experienced the need for more outdoor activities.

“We almost forget that 2020 and 2021 happened … It really felt like we lost two whole years of our lives so quickly,” Hedges said.

Hedges said he imagined the May 14 landslide that swept debris across one of the main access highways to the mountain, would cause less visitors to Mount St. Helens, but noted other regional parks often get more visitors than the iconic volcano.

“A lot of them are pretty well-outfitted and have good setups,” Hedges said. He said he would like to see a more robust network of biking and hiking trails.

A jump in people coming to parks can spur projects, but it can also bring some challenges. Lassen said the main issues can include general maintenance, protecting the land and outreach about proper park etiquette.

In its June newsletter, the parks agency has offered tips for a beach-friendly Fourth of July that asked tourists not to litter, adding volunteers last year collected more than 35,000 pounds of garbage from ocean beaches.

Holmes said with more revenue, they’ve been able to add more maintenance staff to help with keeping facilities clean. The agency has also been able to take care of “backlog maintenance” that helps deal with litter and other impacts to the land. Adding signs, boosting education and general marketing will likely help encourage good behavior, she said.

“That increased use is something that our stewardship is working to assess and protect,” Holmes said.

At the mountain

Mount St. Helens Institute Executive Director Ray Yurkewycz said in an April interview the steady rise of new visitors to the mountain is partly what led them to pursue a Mount St. Helens-themed license plate to sell in Washington state during this year’s state Legislature, though the effort failed.

An Institute-sponsored petition to design and offer a mountain plate got more than 6,000 signatures and would have cost $30, $28 of which would go to the Institute.

“Some of that revenue goes back to support the mountain like outdoor schools, stewardship programs and trail cleanup,” Yurkewycz said of the potential revenue uses. “It supports the state’s interest in outdoor school, which is what we do.”

Yurkewycz is leading the effort on a revamped visitor’s learning center on the mountain, one that would build new cabins, trails, campsites and an amphitheater on-site. They hope to open by the 50-year anniversary of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption.