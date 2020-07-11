Remembering a Teammate: Dennis Tieu taught us to laugh and left us crying

With the roar of the water and the chatter of the crowd it wasn’t clear what was happening at first. Was Dennis playing around? What was taking him so long? Is he okay?

He was not.

In a fateful instant the wicked undertow of the mighty river reached up like ghastly hands from depths unseen and began pulling our friend under. Only one player was close enough to reach Dennis but with panic setting and the strength of the river multiplying even the strongest and bravest in the group was unable to hold on. If he had held on any longer, we would have lost that friend, too.

Everyone was helpless as one teammate was forced to let another go under. It was the last time anyone saw Dennis alive.

It was also the last time that any of us truly felt like kids. What had been a celebration of a boys game had turned deadly serious and forced us all to deal with adult emotions that burned like fire rocks in our bellies for years to come. For most of us, they still do.