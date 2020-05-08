Reel Talk: Anglers flock to waterways in wake of reopenings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For those who live by the motto that a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work, the first six weeks of the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were an especially puzzling and frustrating time.

Many folks weren’t, or still aren’t, allowed to work at all. And all the while, since May 25, nobody could fish anywhere, for anything.

The dam finally broke loose on Tuesday, when a wide scale reopening of fisheries swept the state all at once. The angler-friendly move was made by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in response to guidance provided by Gov. Jay Inslee last week.

All of a sudden there were saltwater options, and river prospects, and lakes and ponds to float a bobber on. And the pent up masses answered the call eagerly with rod and coolers in hand.

Perhaps the most anticipated reopening was on the lower Columbia River where anglers were granted a handful of makeup days to target spring Chinook salmon. Those openings between Warrior Rock and Beacon Rock included Tuesday and Thursday this week and will continue on Saturday, May 9 and again on Wednesday, May 13. A seasonal sockeye salmon fishery will then run from May 16—June 15, along with the opening of the summer steelhead season.