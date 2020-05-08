Reel Talk: Anglers flock to waterways in wake of reopenings

For those who live by the motto that a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work, the first six weeks of the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were an especially puzzling and frustrating time.
Many folks weren’t, or still aren’t, allowed to work at all. And all the while, since May 25, nobody could fish anywhere, for anything.
The dam finally broke loose on Tuesday, when a wide scale reopening of fisheries swept the state all at once. The angler-friendly move was made by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in response to guidance provided by Gov. Jay Inslee last week.
All of a sudden there were saltwater options, and river prospects, and lakes and ponds to float a bobber on. And the pent up masses answered the call eagerly with rod and coolers in hand.
Perhaps the most anticipated reopening was on the lower Columbia River where anglers were granted a handful of makeup days to target spring Chinook salmon. Those openings between Warrior Rock and Beacon Rock included Tuesday and Thursday this week and will continue on Saturday, May 9 and again on Wednesday, May 13. A seasonal sockeye salmon fishery will then run from May 16—June 15, along with the opening of the summer steelhead season.
“We’re optimistic that this reopening has come just in time for anglers,” said Ryan Lothrop, WDFW Columbia River fishery manager, in a press release earlier this week. “The spring Chinook run often peaks in the first weeks of May, which means fishing could be good, but given this year’s low forecast, it also means we’ll have to keep an especially close eye on the run to make sure we’re meeting our goals for the numbers of fish making their way upriver.”
Ever the optimists, the WDFW even warned that if catch rates for spring kings come in too high this week they might have to remove one of the remaining fishing days in order to prevent overharvest. However, according to Lance Fisher, an area river fishing guide based out of Astoria and Portland, there shouldn’t be too much concern about losing dates at this point.
“There’s a little bit of fishing. None of it’s good, I’ll tell you that right now. The Columbia does have some fish in it but it’s not a big run,” Fisher reported on Friday afternoon. “A lot of people are just happy to be out there.”
That review is backed up by numbers from Oregon and Washington salmon managers which show that catch rates came in at about half of what had been predicted. Estimates by state fish managers for Tuesday’s opener showed that 3,503 angler trips netted just 302 adult spring Chinook with particularly low catch rates along I-5 between Kalama and Vancouver. The quota for the four-day opening is 1,400 king salmon.
Fisher noted that under normal circumstances he’d typically be taking clients up the Willamette River this time of year. However, he pointed out that with the lower Columbia River now open later in the season than normal it’s hard to predict where exactly folks are going to try their luck next. All that seems certain at this point is that anglers will be turning up on the water in droves on Saturday as warm weather and a small window for springer fisheries conspire to give COVID-19 shut-ins an excuse to escape the cabin.
“The Columbia River stuff, normally we don’t get to fish there this time of the year because we’ve used up our quota. But because we haven’t been able to fish they’re letting us back in there,” explained Fisher.
The daily limit on the Columbia River is six hatchery salmonids, of which no more than two may be adults and only one may be an adult Chinook. All wild salmon and wild steelhead must be released. Fisher recommends trolling downstream with herring, or skateboard flashers and spinners for the best luck on spring kings. However, he’s fairly limited in the efforts he can log himself to to restrictions in response to the coronavirus.
“It’s been pretty catastrophic for the guide community. We’re really limited on what we can do right now. Basically we can run one or two people at a time and boats are being checked,” Fisher said. “We’re just trying to sell good times. We’re just going fishing. But we don’t want to put anybody at risk.”
With so much anticipation in the air for this week’s reopening the WDFW has been pleading with the public to continue to observe safety precautions even while resuming outdoor recreation.
“We’re asking people to be patient and responsible as seasons open back up,” Lothrop added. “That includes staying local, traveling only with members of your immediate household, and keeping six feet between yourself and others. If your intended destination looks too crowded or isn’t yet open, have a backup plan or be prepared to come another time.”
Anglers need to be aware that the Lewis River remains closed to all salmon fishing while Chinook salmon retention is prohibited on the Cowlitz and Cispus rivers, as well as Lake Scanewa. Meanwhile, the Kalama River is among several lower Columbia River tributaries with reduced daily limits.
Out on the Cowlitz River the friendly owners and operators of the Barrier Dam Campground were beginning to grow restless and maybe a tad lonesome during the blanket fishing closure.
“We have been staying inside so have not talked to anyone. We have been closed for two months now,” wrote Karen Glaser, co-owner of the campground and it’s trusty tackle shop, in an email to The Daily News just before Tuesday’s reopening. “Normally what’s in the river now is late winter run steelhead and spring chinook salmon starting to come in.”
Last week crews at the Barrier Dam retrieved 337 winter-run steelhead adults, 10 spring Chinook adults, five spring jacks, and two summer-run steelhead. Fish handlers also deposited 28 winter-run steelhead into Lake Scanewa near Randle, and released another 34 winter steelies in the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek in Randle. The Tilton River received 24 more winter-run steelhead at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton. This week’s river report from Tacoma Power noted a flow of 6,050 feet per second at Mayfield Dam with water visibility of ten feet and a temperature of 47.1 degrees.
There are also plentiful options available for trout in area lakes, as well as bass and other warmwater species in the assorted slack and backwaters. Bass are beginning to bite at Riffe Lake and Swofford Pond and it will be a race to see if the perch or bass start biting at Silver Lake first. Meanwhile, plenty of area lakes have been the recipient of hatchery trout in recent weeks.
On May 6, Kress Lake received 2,512 “catchable size” rainbow trout weighing less than a pound each. A shipment of 2,760 rainbows of the same size arrived on May 3, the day after 2,875 catchable-but-not-filletable brown trout were deposited.
Horseshoe Lake received a double shipment on May 5 when 2,500 “catchable” rainbow trout were planted alongside 50 rainbows tipping the scales at around 2.5 pounds each. Those fish buffered a deposit of 3,000 little rainbows that made a splash on April 28.
On April 29 the fish truck found its way to South Lewis County Park Pond (aka “Ol’ Wallace Pond”) and dropped in 25 rainbow trout weighing roughly seven pounds each along with 175 rainbows weighing about 2.5 pounds apiece.
Luckily for local line tuggers Longview’s crown jewel was not overlooked. On April 29, Lake Sacajawea was planted with 25 rainbow trout weighing about seven pounds each and another 175 rainbow weighing about 2.5 pounds each. Then on May 3 another 2,400 of those cute “catchable” rainbows were deposited.
The good news for anglers is, even if the fickle spring kings don’t bite on the Columbia or its tributaries, those lake-bound little fry might one day grow from “catchable” to “eatable.” That is, so long as they can manage to dodge a hook long enough to prosper and, like an obedient angler removing the barb from his hook, we can continue to flatten the curve.
