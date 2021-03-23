Paddlers canoe down the Cowlitz River

Ryan Hashagen and Margot St. Finch recently canoed down the Cowlitz River from the railroad bridge north of Kelso to the Columbia River to Rainier then rode a motor bike from Rainier across the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

“It rained hard, but the sun broke out, too,” Hashagen wrote in an email to The Daily News of the duo’s adventure.

They saw smelt migrating upstream and also watched as eagles and sea lions feasted on the tiny fish at the confluence of the Cowlitz and Columbia rivers. They viewed sea lions stampede and belch alongside their aluminum canoe as they interrupted their feeding grounds.

They “got a video of the sea lions hollering and splashing up a storm,” but kept a good distance to safely pass by them in time to stare at the bow of two giant Georgia Pacific toilet paper barges pushed by a big tug lumbering down the river, Hashagen wrote.

They crossed the Columbia and Hashagen noted it “was glassy calm” with “just rollers from the tug bouncing off the shore.”

Once at the Rainier boat launch, the duo hopped on a Yamaha which they had left there, then “roared back up and over the Columbia River on the Lewis and Clark Bridge, ripping back up stream on the Cowlitz at sunset.”

Ryan Hashagen owns the online Icicle Tricycles business at https://icetrikes.com/. Margot St. Finch is a teacher in Oregon City, Ore.

